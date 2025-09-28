The post Today’s Wordle #1562 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 28th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images I’d say it’s lazy Sunday, but it would be a lie. At least for me. I have a busy, busy weekend of work and play and I’ll be lucky to get any lazy time in at all, though I do have my Sunday evening shows to watch: Task on HBO has been so brilliant, I can’t recommend it highly enough. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is my other Sunday night show, and while it’s not great by any means, I suppose I continue to take some odd comfort in still following this characters after all these years. You can check out other great streaming options this weekend in my weekend streaming guide. We have a Wordle to solve. Let’s solve it! Looking for Saturday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: PLATE (336 words remaining) The Hint: Sticky The Clue: This Wordle has a double… The post Today’s Wordle #1562 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 28th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images I’d say it’s lazy Sunday, but it would be a lie. At least for me. I have a busy, busy weekend of work and play and I’ll be lucky to get any lazy time in at all, though I do have my Sunday evening shows to watch: Task on HBO has been so brilliant, I can’t recommend it highly enough. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is my other Sunday night show, and while it’s not great by any means, I suppose I continue to take some odd comfort in still following this characters after all these years. You can check out other great streaming options this weekend in my weekend streaming guide. We have a Wordle to solve. Let’s solve it! Looking for Saturday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: PLATE (336 words remaining) The Hint: Sticky The Clue: This Wordle has a double…

Today’s Wordle #1562 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 28th

2025/09/28 07:31
How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

I’d say it’s lazy Sunday, but it would be a lie. At least for me. I have a busy, busy weekend of work and play and I’ll be lucky to get any lazy time in at all, though I do have my Sunday evening shows to watch: Task on HBO has been so brilliant, I can’t recommend it highly enough. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is my other Sunday night show, and while it’s not great by any means, I suppose I continue to take some odd comfort in still following this characters after all these years. You can check out other great streaming options this weekend in my weekend streaming guide.

We have a Wordle to solve. Let’s solve it!

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: PLATE (336 words remaining)

The Hint: Sticky

The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

I was a little surprised that PLATE did so poorly, leaving me with 336 remaining possible solutions and a single yellow ‘E’. CHOIR slashed that down to six, though I only came up with two: EBONY and GOOEY. I vaguely recalled EBONY as a previous Wordle so I plugged in GOOEY. That was the Wordle! I was surprised to learn there were four other possibilities when I did the Wordle Bot analysis afterward.

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Another rare win for your humble narrator today. I get 1 point for guessing in three and another for beating the Bot. The Wordle Bot gets 0 for guessing in four and -1 for losing to me. I make a small gain, but I’m still way behind in September:

Erik: 17 points

Wordle Bot: 25 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word gooey comes from the noun goo (a sticky, viscous substance) plus the adjectival suffix -y (“characterized by, full of”).

Goo itself is first attested in the late 16th century, probably imitative in origin (meant to echo the sound/feel of something thick and sticky). The adjective gooey developed in the late 19th century (around the 1850s–1870s in American English), meaning “soft, sticky, or viscous like goo.”

