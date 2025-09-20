The post Token Unlock Wave Highlights Supply Overhang for Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 20 September 2025 | 04:17 Crypto traders are facing a steady drip of new supply this month, as project teams and early backers release fresh tokens into circulation. What looks like small percentages on paper is building into meaningful selling pressure across multiple ecosystems. Unlocks Becoming a Market Theme According to an analytics tracker, the past week alone saw millions of dollars’ worth of new coins enter the market from projects such as AltLayer, Blast, Avail, Venom, and Parti. AltLayer added roughly $3.5 million in tokens, while Blast introduced more than $2.3 million. In both cases, the amount represented less than 3% of circulating supply — yet the inflows still weighed heavily on trading sentiment. More Supply Ahead The trend is far from over. Another round of unlocks is scheduled for the week of September 22–28, with AltLayer once again leading the pack. By the time its next batch goes live, over 42% of its total supply will have been released. Other names, including KARRAT, XMW, and Yield Guild Games (YGG), will also add to the flow with their own token distributions. Unlocks matter because they create a constant overhang. Even if each release looks minor, stacked together week after week, they erode the balance between supply and demand. AltLayer’s back-to-back schedule makes this clear: the market isn’t just dealing with isolated events but with a pipeline of tokens waiting to be sold. Bigger Picture For traders, that means strategy has to adjust. Pricing these unlocks into positions becomes just as important as monitoring macro conditions or ETF inflows. While unlocks don’t guarantee downward pressure, the compounding effect is already a defining feature of September’s market — one that could shape trading dynamics well into the fourth quarter. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only… The post Token Unlock Wave Highlights Supply Overhang for Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 20 September 2025 | 04:17 Crypto traders are facing a steady drip of new supply this month, as project teams and early backers release fresh tokens into circulation. What looks like small percentages on paper is building into meaningful selling pressure across multiple ecosystems. Unlocks Becoming a Market Theme According to an analytics tracker, the past week alone saw millions of dollars’ worth of new coins enter the market from projects such as AltLayer, Blast, Avail, Venom, and Parti. AltLayer added roughly $3.5 million in tokens, while Blast introduced more than $2.3 million. In both cases, the amount represented less than 3% of circulating supply — yet the inflows still weighed heavily on trading sentiment. More Supply Ahead The trend is far from over. Another round of unlocks is scheduled for the week of September 22–28, with AltLayer once again leading the pack. By the time its next batch goes live, over 42% of its total supply will have been released. Other names, including KARRAT, XMW, and Yield Guild Games (YGG), will also add to the flow with their own token distributions. Unlocks matter because they create a constant overhang. Even if each release looks minor, stacked together week after week, they erode the balance between supply and demand. AltLayer’s back-to-back schedule makes this clear: the market isn’t just dealing with isolated events but with a pipeline of tokens waiting to be sold. Bigger Picture For traders, that means strategy has to adjust. Pricing these unlocks into positions becomes just as important as monitoring macro conditions or ETF inflows. While unlocks don’t guarantee downward pressure, the compounding effect is already a defining feature of September’s market — one that could shape trading dynamics well into the fourth quarter. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only…

Token Unlock Wave Highlights Supply Overhang for Traders

2025/09/20
Altcoins
  20 September 2025
  • |
  04:17

Crypto traders are facing a steady drip of new supply this month, as project teams and early backers release fresh tokens into circulation.

What looks like small percentages on paper is building into meaningful selling pressure across multiple ecosystems.

Unlocks Becoming a Market Theme

According to an analytics tracker, the past week alone saw millions of dollars’ worth of new coins enter the market from projects such as AltLayer, Blast, Avail, Venom, and Parti.

AltLayer added roughly $3.5 million in tokens, while Blast introduced more than $2.3 million. In both cases, the amount represented less than 3% of circulating supply — yet the inflows still weighed heavily on trading sentiment.

More Supply Ahead

The trend is far from over. Another round of unlocks is scheduled for the week of September 22–28, with AltLayer once again leading the pack. By the time its next batch goes live, over 42% of its total supply will have been released. Other names, including KARRAT, XMW, and Yield Guild Games (YGG), will also add to the flow with their own token distributions.

Unlocks matter because they create a constant overhang. Even if each release looks minor, stacked together week after week, they erode the balance between supply and demand. AltLayer’s back-to-back schedule makes this clear: the market isn’t just dealing with isolated events but with a pipeline of tokens waiting to be sold.

Bigger Picture

For traders, that means strategy has to adjust. Pricing these unlocks into positions becomes just as important as monitoring macro conditions or ETF inflows. While unlocks don’t guarantee downward pressure, the compounding effect is already a defining feature of September’s market — one that could shape trading dynamics well into the fourth quarter.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

