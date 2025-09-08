Token unlocks this week: Aptos (APT) and CHEEL headline $513M release schedule

Major token unlock events totaling $513 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data.

CHEEL leads the cliff unlock category while Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks cover both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across diverse blockchain projects.

CHEEL leads large cliff unlocks

CHEEL tops the cliff unlock category by releasing tokens totaling $55.78 million in a single event. The massive drop makes CHEEL the biggest cliff unlock in a week.

11.31 million Aptos APT tokens will also be released, which are worth $48.18 million. That is 2.20% of all unlockable APT. That moves APT into the second-largest unlock event of the week.

CHEEL and Aptos (APT) lead $513M token unlocks this weekSource: Tokenomist

Third in ranking is Sonic (S) token with 150 million tokens worth $45.64 million during a giant unlock event. The unlock represents 5.02% of the total unlock supply of S tokens.

CONX delivers 2.32 million tokens worth $38.76 million in cliff unlocks. This is a 3.10% unlock allocation of CONX in a specific release.

STRK concludes large cliff unlocks with 127 million tokens valued at $15.70 million. This launch is significant as it constitutes 5.98% of the STRK unlock supply. Lower cliff unlocks incorporate BANANA at $9.52 million, IO at $13.29 million, BB at $6.42 million, MOVE at $5.96 million, and PEAQ at $5.54 million.

Solana leads large linear unlocks

Solana tops the linear unlock group with 502.93K SOL coins, totaling $103.98 million released every week. The weekly unlock amounts to just 0.09% of the total SOL coins in existence. This low percentage sustains the price stability and also provides sustained liquidity.

TRUMP coin introduces 4.89 million tokens valued at $41.37 million via continuous unlocks. The release is 1.52% of TRUMP’s total supply in circulation on a daily basis.

Worldcoin releases 37.23 million WLD tokens worth a total of $40.95 million. This is 0.97% of all the total WLD tokens in circulation every day.

DOGE adds 96.54 million tokens to circulation, amounting to $21.82 million despite contributing a paltry 0.06% of the circulating supply. IP provides $20.16 million and AVAX provides $17.20 million in the weekly linear figure.

MORPHO, TIA, SUI, ETHFI, DOT, TAO, JTO, and NEAR are among the primary linear releases. These coins offer between $7.30 million and $13.77 million per coin. The linear schedule releases tokens gradually over time and not simultaneously.

Less popular token unlocks

According to CoinMarketCap statistics, Seraph has imminent unlocks to the 265.05 million SERAPH tokens in circulation and 26.51% unlock completion. The next unlock adds 13.37 million SERAPH tokens, representing a total value of around $2.65 million.

Cat Gold Miner currently has 2.4 billion CATGOLD tokens circulating and 45.46% unlock fulfillment. The venture will unlock 425.08 million CATGOLD tokens in its following unlock, worth $33,670.85.

GAM3S.GG has 554.04 million G3 tokens in circulation with 56.27% unlock progress realized. The following unlock event comprises 26.89 million G3 tokens worth $85,122.77. GMT shows 3.05 billion tokens in circulation with 66.25% unlock progress realized. The following unlock consists of 67.76 million GMT tokens worth $2.85 million.

88.33 million VELVET tokens are in circulation and 26.64% unlock is already completed. The following unlock has 18.18 million VELVET tokens, valued at $1.3 million.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

