Tokenization Offers ‘Enhanced Liquidity,’ but Faces Major Hurdles, BofA Says

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:41
Union
U$0.00965-4.07%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971-2.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01698+1.70%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4196-0.23%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005387-4.73%
Major
MAJOR$0.15642-1.61%

Tokenization is the next big step in how financial assets are housed, and offers advantages over existing traditional structures, Wall Street firm Bank of America (BAC) said in a Friday report, noting that it also brings risks.

At its core, tokenization is the process of converting ownership of real-world assets, from stocks and bonds to real estate, private equity, and even art, into digital tokens recorded on a blockchain.

Tokenization follows a lineage that began with mutual funds and expanded through separately managed accounts, collective investment trusts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and according to the bank’s analysts, this model could reshape the way investors access and manage assets by offering a number of advantages over traditional structures.

Among the most important benefits are enhanced liquidity, analysts led by Craig Siegenthaler wrote, adding that 24/7 trading could open up secondary markets for previously illiquid private assets, and faster, frictionless settlements that eliminate the multi-day delays common in today’s financial markets.

Tokenization also allows for fractional ownership, the analysts said, reducing investment minimums and broadening access to portfolios. Transparency is another advantage, as blockchain ledgers provide immutable and publicly accessible records of ownership and transactions.

Lower fees are possible by cutting out intermediaries, and smart contracts can automate key processes such as dividend payments, coupon distributions, and voting rights, while also helping to navigate regulatory requirements and even the complexities of private equity capital calls, the report noted.

According to data provider RWA.xyz the value of real-world assets represented on-chain exceeds $28 billion.

Tokenization risks

Still, Bank of America cautioned that tokenization faces significant hurdles before it can achieve widespread adoption.

Regulatory uncertainty remains the biggest challenge. While U.S. policymakers have signaled support, future administrations could reverse course, and many jurisdictions are still in the process of writing rules.

The bank said custody is another concern, as investors risk losing access to assets if private keys are misplaced, and institutional-grade custody solutions are still developing.

On the technology side, vulnerabilities in smart contracts or blockchain platforms leave room for exploitation, and integration with legacy financial infrastructure presents additional obstacles, given the reliance of most institutions on traditional systems.

And when it comes to publicly traded assets, existing U.S. markets already offer deep liquidity, low fees, and strong investor protections, making the case for tokenized versions less compelling, the report added.

Read more: Ondo Finance Rolls Out Tokenized U.S. Stocks, ETFs as Equity Tokenization Ramps Up

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/06/tokenization-offers-enhanced-liquidity-but-faces-major-hurdles-bofa-says

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games

Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games

As market sentiment gradually cooled down and the on-chain ecosystem entered a cooling-off period, the trading volume and revenue of trading robots experienced a cliff-like decline, and they were forced to usher in a new round of adaptation and transformation. At the same time, trading robots became increasingly &quot;involuted&quot;, and the original simple high-speed snap-up strategy gradually failed, replaced by more complex functional expansion, more flexible trading strategies and higher standards of security capabilities.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09906-0.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.011012+0.08%
SNAP
SNAP$0.000004218-0.28%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:53
Partager
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000215-0.46%
Partager
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Partager
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004504-0.08%
Partager
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Is the NFT Market Making a Comeback? Here’s What Data Shows

Crypto Analysts Predict BlockchainFX Presale Could Deliver 1000x ROI Like Polygon’s 12,000% Run