Tokenized gold market surpasses $2.5 billion as precious metal prices near record highs

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to CoinDesk, the market for crypto tokens backed by the precious metal has surged to a record high, as gold prices are poised to break through their April peak. Data from Coingecko shows that the total market capitalization of tokenized gold has exceeded $2.57 billion, with two leading products—Tether's XAUT and Paxos' PAXG tokens—recently experiencing significant inflows. Tether's XAUT token supply surged by $437 million, reaching a record high of $1.3 billion. Paxos' gold-backed token, PAXG, has seen its market capitalization swell to a record $983 million, with net inflows of $141.5 million since June. Gold, a widely recognized safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty, has recently resumed its upward trend due to the steepening of the U.S. Treasury yield curve.