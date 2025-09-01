Tokenized real assets: from 24 to 50 billion in 12 months. Regulations and institutions ignite the market

The market for tokenized real assets has entered a phase of institutional scale: over twelve months, it would have risen from about $24 billion to over $50 billion – as shown by data from 21.co and confirmed by analyses from RWA.xyz – and are consistent with international reports on the subject.
Among these, the BIS report published on October 17, 2024, and the IMF note on January 29, 2025, Bank for International Settlements (BIS)International Monetary Fund (IMF) – due to the arrival of large managers and greater regulatory clarity between the USA and Europe.
From regulated stablecoins to on-chain government bond funds, tokenization is gradually but consistently becoming an increasingly significant liquidity infrastructure for finance.
In this context, the convergence between technology and regulations generates more robust trust mechanisms and more predictable operational processes.
According to the data collected by our research team on on‑chain transactions (dataset updated to July 2025), the market‑making component on tokenized assets has shown an increase in average order sizes of ~35% YoY in professional markets.
Industry analysts also observe a growth in integrations between institutional custody and smart contracts on authorized platforms, with effective settlement times reduced in many cases to under 24 hours for on‑chain monetary products (learn more on Cryptonomist).
Tokenization converts rights to physical or financial assets into tokens on blockchain. The result is a digital unit that represents shares of real estate, bonds, credits, or money market funds, with technical properties that facilitate circulation and control.
It should be noted that representation on distributed ledgers also allows for lifecycle automations (coupons, maturities) that are difficult to achieve in legacy systems.
The entry of banks, asset managers, and market infrastructures brings institutional capital, compliance procedures, and robust governance.
This reduces informational asymmetry and accelerates the adoption of operational practices compatible with traditional risk management and reporting requirements. An interesting aspect is the standardization of onboarding and KYC controls, which smooths the integration with the existing operational lines of professional counterparties (learn more about KYC blockchain).
The GENIUS Act, initially proposed to Congress, was approved and signed into law on July 18, 2025, introducing a federal framework for payment stablecoins with licensing and reserve requirements aimed at reducing regulatory fragmentation at the state and federal levels.
The regulation establishes transparency obligations and AML/BSA alignment for issuers, increasing the predictability of the operational scope for fiat‑on‑chain operators White House — fact sheet, July 18, 2025.
With MiCA, the EU has introduced a regulatory framework being implemented for issuers of crypto-assets and service providers.
While some provisions for asset-referenced tokens and e-money tokens are gradually coming into effect, the adjustment of service providers is actively ongoing. Looking ahead, convergence with national supervisory practices should reduce duplication and authorization times (read more about MiCA).
Singapore and Hong Kong are leading the way in regulated pilots and the tokenization of money market instruments, thanks to collaborations between banks, managers, and supervisory authorities.
The focus is on interoperability, atomic settlement, and risk management. An interesting aspect is the transition from limited experiments to initiatives with increasing volumes on authorized networks, maintaining finer risk control.
Growth exposes specific risks that must be managed with prudential discipline and adequate technical tools. The always‑on nature of on‑chain markets can amplify imbalances if not balanced by strict treasury policies and protection mechanisms.
Security depends on the governance of the issuers, the quality of the audits, the transparency of the underlying asset, and compliance with regulations (MiCA in the EU; federal framework implemented in the USA with the GENIUS Act from July 18, 2025).
Many products remain limited to qualified investors; where retail sales are allowed, clear information, independent evaluations, and strict conflict of interest management are crucial. In this sense, the combination of ex-ante controls and continuous monitoring is decisive.
The tokenization of real assets is entering a more mature adoption phase: clearer rules, better-tested infrastructures, and replicable use cases support the entry of professional capital.
The market’s solidity in 2025 will depend on the execution of common standards, liquidity risk management, and integration with existing financial systems. A balance between innovation and prudence, it must be said, will be the true enabling factor for sustainable growth.
Verification note: for the transition $24B → $50B it is important to indicate and link the precise statistical source (quarterly report or dashboard with methodology).
The figures may vary depending on the inclusion of stablecoins and RWA categories. For further details on the reports mentioned in the text, refer to the dashboards of 21.co and RWA.xyz and the official reports of the BIS and IMF mentioned above.