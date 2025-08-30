Token’s 4,900% Surge Sparks ‘Bull Trap’ and Exit Scam Warnings

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/30 04:30
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.62-2.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10047-4.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0126-4.90%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002595-0.26%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.12664+21.76%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001259--%

UCN has skyrocketed over 4,900% since August 27, with a 24-hour surge of more than 400% on August 29, climbing from $205 to $1,257. Despite the dramatic price jump, trading volume remained modest, under $2 million.

Mainnet Hype and Social Media Chatter

UCN, the native token of the Uchain project, has surged by more than 4,880% since Aug. 27. According to Coingecko data, the token was the top gainer on Aug. 29, rising by more than 400% in just 24 hours from $205 to $1,257. Despite this rapid appreciation, the token’s 24-hour trading volume remained largely under $2 million.

Token's 4,900% Surge Sparks 'Bull Trap' and Exit Scam Warnings

A report has linked UCN’s meteoric rise to user excitement surrounding the Uchain mainnet launch, which is scheduled for Sept. 1. A few social media accounts on X, some of which have since been deleted, fueled this excitement with teasing posts about the imminent launch, suggesting it could push the token’s price higher.

One account, Uchainupdates, posted on Aug. 28:

Another social media user, Blockchainoracle, whose account has also been deleted, cautioned that while UCN broke its 2025 resistance at $74, its “RSI at 89 screams overbought.” The user added that in such a scenario, the token is either “seeing a paradigm shift or classic bull trap.”

Despite UCN’s impressive market performance, social media chatter on the token remained surprisingly muted among major industry figures. Furthermore, the token’s thin liquidity has fueled fears that UCN could be yet another “pump and dump” scheme.

The lack of information or official updates on the imminent mainnet launch on the Uchain project’s official website and social media channels has also raised further questions about the project’s authenticity.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany just blew another chance to pull itself out of the ditch. On Friday, new economic data from Destatis showed rising inflation, surging unemployment, and no sign of recovery in sight, as the country braces for the full blowback from Donald Trump’s latest trade squeeze. The inflation rate climbed to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377-2.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.07107-3.42%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02494-5.95%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 06:25
Partager
The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people&#39;s rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3102-3.24%
TROLL
TROLL$0.00000000414-4.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01862-7.17%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 16:32
Partager
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle. The idea behind SpacePay.. The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-5.14%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004388-5.34%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000066-6.51%
Partager
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 03:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi