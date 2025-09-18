Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

On Wednesday, Japanese casual apparel retailer Mac House announced that shareholders approved a name change to Gyet Co., Ltd., signaling a strategic shift into crypto and digital assets.

The move highlights a broader corporate plan centered on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. It reflects the company’s ambition to launch a global Bitcoin treasury program, drawing attention from both domestic and international observers.

“Yet” and Its Global Significance

Gyet’s amended corporate charter introduces wide-ranging digital initiatives, adding cryptocurrency acquisition, trading, management, and payment services. The new objectives also cover crypto mining, staking, lending, and yield farming, as well as blockchain system development, NFT-related projects, and research in generative AI and data center operations. These changes indicate a clear intent to diversify beyond apparel and position the company within global technology and finance sectors.

The rebranding reflects Gyet’s aim to operate with a broader international outlook. Its new name conveys three concepts: “Growth Yet,” “Global Yet,” and “Generation Yet,” signaling a desire to create technology-driven value for future generations while expanding beyond Japan’s domestic market.

Bitcoin Purchasing and Mining

Gyet declared its digital asset ambitions in June 2025 and in July signed a basic cooperation agreement with mining firm Zerofield. The company has since begun a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program and is testing mining operations in US states such as Texas and Georgia, where electricity costs are relatively low. Its goal of holding more than 1,000 BTC is modest globally, but the model—funding purchases and mining with retail cash flow—remains unusual for an apparel business.

Within Japan, Gyet follows companies such as Hotta Marusho and Kitabo, which have also diversified into cryptocurrency activities distinct from their original operations. This move may accelerate corporate Bitcoin holdings as a financial strategy, attract interest in overseas mining ventures by Japanese firms, and reduce perceived barriers for non-tech companies exploring Web3 or AI projects.

Hybrid DAT Model: Traditional Commerce Meets Digital Asset Management

Gyet plans to grow its Bitcoin reserves through both direct purchases and mining while pursuing AI-based services and potential acquisitions to broaden its business portfolio. The company intends to combine its nationwide retail presence with emerging digital technologies to create a hybrid model of traditional commerce and cryptocurrency management.

To support expansion, Gyet increased its authorized share count from 31 million to 90 million, giving it greater flexibility for future financing and capital planning.