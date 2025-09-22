The post Tom Holland Head Injury Halts ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Filming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 3: (UK OUT) Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) GC Images Actor Tom Holland appears to be okay, but he suffered a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this Friday. Deadline is reporting that Holland is taking a break from filming temporarily, purely out of caution, with shooting on Spider-Man set to resume later this week, most likely. Since this happened, Holland has already been out and about, appearing at a charity even over the weekend with Zendaya. There were early reports that a female stuntman was hurt as well, but according to the latest information, no one else was injured. It is not clear what stunt exactly led to Holland’s injury, but the athletic actor does at least some of his own stunts, albeit he has stuntmen doing plenty for him as well. And Spider-Man is a high-flying hero more than most. The injury happened in Glasgow, Scotland, where Holland previously hyped up a big action sequence there. Here’s him speaking to Flip Your Wig back in July: “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said. “So it’s gonna feel like making Spider-Man 1 again [Homecoming]. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.” Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel All of this is part of a shift to more “street-level” Spider-Man content, the friendly neighborhood… The post Tom Holland Head Injury Halts ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Filming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 3: (UK OUT) Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) GC Images Actor Tom Holland appears to be okay, but he suffered a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this Friday. Deadline is reporting that Holland is taking a break from filming temporarily, purely out of caution, with shooting on Spider-Man set to resume later this week, most likely. Since this happened, Holland has already been out and about, appearing at a charity even over the weekend with Zendaya. There were early reports that a female stuntman was hurt as well, but according to the latest information, no one else was injured. It is not clear what stunt exactly led to Holland’s injury, but the athletic actor does at least some of his own stunts, albeit he has stuntmen doing plenty for him as well. And Spider-Man is a high-flying hero more than most. The injury happened in Glasgow, Scotland, where Holland previously hyped up a big action sequence there. Here’s him speaking to Flip Your Wig back in July: “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said. “So it’s gonna feel like making Spider-Man 1 again [Homecoming]. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.” Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel All of this is part of a shift to more “street-level” Spider-Man content, the friendly neighborhood…

Tom Holland Head Injury Halts ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Filming

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:36
1
1$0.010514-20.26%
RealLink
REAL$0.05992-4.47%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0251-2.99%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.08923+0.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08437-4.20%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000278-1.41%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0064-5.88%

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 3: (UK OUT) Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

GC Images

Actor Tom Holland appears to be okay, but he suffered a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this Friday.

Deadline is reporting that Holland is taking a break from filming temporarily, purely out of caution, with shooting on Spider-Man set to resume later this week, most likely. Since this happened, Holland has already been out and about, appearing at a charity even over the weekend with Zendaya. There were early reports that a female stuntman was hurt as well, but according to the latest information, no one else was injured.

It is not clear what stunt exactly led to Holland’s injury, but the athletic actor does at least some of his own stunts, albeit he has stuntmen doing plenty for him as well. And Spider-Man is a high-flying hero more than most. The injury happened in Glasgow, Scotland, where Holland previously hyped up a big action sequence there. Here’s him speaking to Flip Your Wig back in July:

“Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said. “So it’s gonna feel like making Spider-Man 1 again [Homecoming]. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel

All of this is part of a shift to more “street-level” Spider-Man content, the friendly neighborhood kind, rather than entangling him in some sort of grand, cosmic, multiverse adventure again like in Spider-Man: No Way Home (which to its credit, earned an enormous $1.9 billion worldwide).

It’s already been confirmed that Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher will appear in some capacity in the film, a hero(ish) who has about as street-level as you get in the Marvel universe. He’s had a recurring role in Daredevil, though no word on if that hero will show up. Previously, Matt Murdock appeared as Peter Parker’s lawyer, before Daredevil returned to the MCU with his new show, Born Again. Spider-Man is probably the highest-profile character that is not apparently heading to Avengers: Doomsday, and his film will be out six months before that releases. It could lead into it in some way, but that could be something as small as a post-credits tease.

It’s great news that Holland does not seem to be seriously injured, albeit any sort of concussion is not good, obviously. He should take the time he needs and return to filming whenever it’s safe again.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/22/tom-holland-head-injury-halts-spider-man-brand-new-day-filming/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-10.45%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.897-5.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15999-3.39%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03283-5.55%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Partager
Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
1
1$0.01052-20.20%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26379-14.23%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4105-6.02%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/23 00:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October