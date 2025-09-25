Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Chairman of BitMine, calls Ethereum Wall Street's preferred blockchain

Ethereum is being touted as Wall Street’s chain of choice for tokenized assets and DeFi infrastructure, with analysts citing factors like its maturity, decentralization, and resistance to centralization risks.  This may translate into a rally for Ethereum in the long term, with top figures like Ethereum’s co-founder Joseph Lubin predicting a 100x ETH rally as it becomes Wall Street’s preferred settlement layer.  Ethereum positions as Wall Street’s ‘neutral chain’ Bitcoin has established itself as a digital store of value, but Ethereum is focused on powering the infrastructure that industries moving into crypto will use for the foreseeable future.  Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine Chairman Tom Lee is one of those who has endorsed Ethereum as a “truly neutral chain” to be favored by not only Wall Street but also the White House. “If you think about how Wall Street operates, they will only wanna do and operate on a neutral chain,” Lee said, during Korea Blockchain Week 2025’s Impact conference on Wednesday. Lee cited how the U.S. government under the Trump administration has shown explicit pro-ETH leanings, and through bills like the CLARITY and GENIUS Act, has been creating federal frameworks that favor Ethereum’s ecosystem for proof-of-human tech and decentralized payments.  “When I look at that, combined with agentic AI and robots that are really gonna create the need for a token economy for robots, a lot of that will happen on Ethereum,” Lee said. “In fact, President Trump today just talked about how he needs proof-of-human to protect us, and a lot of that work is going to be done on Ethereum.” Lee, who engineered BitMine’s transformation into an ETH treasury vehicle, has said he sees the possibility of Ethereum entering a “super cycle” that would last 10 to 15 years. He expects the token to surpass previous highs and end the year between $10,000 and $12,000, but he believes it will go much higher.  ETH DATs are on the rise  Digital asset treasuries (DATs) were once mostly Bitcoin-centric. However, they are now allocating to Ether at scale, creating structural demand that reportedly exceeds net new supply.  Top 10 Ethereum digital asset treasury companies. Source: Strategic ETH Reserve According to analyst Max Shannon, “ETH treasuries are no longer a side story” and are becoming a structural pillar in crypto’s capital markets.” According to a report from Bitwise Asset Management, that demand is reinforced by real yield from transaction fees and maximal extractable value (MEV), which deepens ether’s scarcity narrative.  The firm also highlighted the diversity of the strategies these treasuries use, ranging from corporate accumulation and staking to foundations divesting Ether to fund ecosystem development. That diversity has confirmed cryptocurrency's dual nature as both a reserve asset and a productive, yield-bearing instrument, the report also said. In the near future, Bitwise is anticipating a consolidation, with "mega whale" and "whale" DATs dominating flows.  Like Tom Lee, the firm also believes Ether is being positioned not just as a hedge or speculative play, but as a programmable treasury asset with the ability to link corporate finance with on-chain economics. Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Chairman of BitMine, calls Ethereum Wall Street's preferred blockchain

2025/09/25 02:50
Ethereum is being touted as Wall Street’s chain of choice for tokenized assets and DeFi infrastructure, with analysts citing factors like its maturity, decentralization, and resistance to centralization risks. 

This may translate into a rally for Ethereum in the long term, with top figures like Ethereum’s co-founder Joseph Lubin predicting a 100x ETH rally as it becomes Wall Street’s preferred settlement layer. 

Ethereum positions as Wall Street’s ‘neutral chain’

Bitcoin has established itself as a digital store of value, but Ethereum is focused on powering the infrastructure that industries moving into crypto will use for the foreseeable future. 

Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine Chairman Tom Lee is one of those who has endorsed Ethereum as a “truly neutral chain” to be favored by not only Wall Street but also the White House.

“If you think about how Wall Street operates, they will only wanna do and operate on a neutral chain,” Lee said, during Korea Blockchain Week 2025’s Impact conference on Wednesday.

Lee cited how the U.S. government under the Trump administration has shown explicit pro-ETH leanings, and through bills like the CLARITY and GENIUS Act, has been creating federal frameworks that favor Ethereum’s ecosystem for proof-of-human tech and decentralized payments. 

“When I look at that, combined with agentic AI and robots that are really gonna create the need for a token economy for robots, a lot of that will happen on Ethereum,” Lee said. “In fact, President Trump today just talked about how he needs proof-of-human to protect us, and a lot of that work is going to be done on Ethereum.”

Lee, who engineered BitMine’s transformation into an ETH treasury vehicle, has said he sees the possibility of Ethereum entering a “super cycle” that would last 10 to 15 years. He expects the token to surpass previous highs and end the year between $10,000 and $12,000, but he believes it will go much higher. 

ETH DATs are on the rise 

Digital asset treasuries (DATs) were once mostly Bitcoin-centric. However, they are now allocating to Ether at scale, creating structural demand that reportedly exceeds net new supply. 

Analysts back Ethereum to win Wall Street, White House, DATs raceTop 10 Ethereum digital asset treasury companies. Source: Strategic ETH Reserve

According to analyst Max Shannon, “ETH treasuries are no longer a side story” and are becoming a structural pillar in crypto’s capital markets.”

According to a report from Bitwise Asset Management, that demand is reinforced by real yield from transaction fees and maximal extractable value (MEV), which deepens ether’s scarcity narrative. 

The firm also highlighted the diversity of the strategies these treasuries use, ranging from corporate accumulation and staking to foundations divesting Ether to fund ecosystem development.

That diversity has confirmed cryptocurrency’s dual nature as both a reserve asset and a productive, yield-bearing instrument, the report also said.

In the near future, Bitwise is anticipating a consolidation, with “mega whale” and “whale” DATs dominating flows. 

Like Tom Lee, the firm also believes Ether is being positioned not just as a hedge or speculative play, but as a programmable treasury asset with the ability to link corporate finance with on-chain economics. 



