Tom Lee Didn’t Pick Ethereum Randomly: Opinion

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 00:17
Threshold
T$0.01623-4.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,592.48-1.87%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.1731-7.03%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001657-3.77%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000286+0.35%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.661-9.67%
  • Here’s why Tom Lee picked Ethereum: Researcher’s take
  • Bitmine adds $2.2 billion to ETH bags in just one week, cements #1 Ether holder status

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, was not chosen randomly by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee as a cornerstone of his crypto strategy. Adriano Feria, seasoned Ethereum (ETH) researcher, explains the motivation behind the $8.8 billion strategy of Bitmine Immersion.

Here’s why Tom Lee picked Ethereum: Researcher’s take

Ethereum (ETH) became the basic asset in Bitmine’s crypto strategy because of its status as default choice for stablecoins, tokenization and DeFi, researcher Adriano Feria pointed out on X. As such, the decision to go with Ethereum (ETH) was not a random pick for the finance heavyweight.

Bitmine’s initiative gained steam because Ethereum (ETH) morphed into a multi-purpose “Internet of Finance,” and TradFi moguls are seeking opportunities to benefit from it without holding cryptocurrency physically.

Products like BMNR are therefore a leveraged proxy for accumulation available for billionaires — and Fundstrat is far from being alone in this segment, Feria opines:

The researcher stressed that the corporate cryptocurrency treasuries are no longer about “BTC game,” as Ethereum’s “Internet of Finance” is in focus now. Also, Ethereum (ETH) is one of the best-performing assets in recent decades available to institutions.

Feria stressed that Ethereum (ETH) accomplished all of this in terms of technology and finance despite being attacked by “no-coiners” and insiders for the entire decade.

Bitmine adds $2.2 billion to ETH bags in just one week, cements #1 Ether holder status

As such, Ethereum (ETH) evolved into a better Store of Value in the 10-year perspective compared to Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins. 

Helmed by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, Bitmine Immersion is one of the most influential corporate crypto treasury companies in the world.

Over the last week, it accumulated $2.2 billion in ETH pushing the net total value of treasury over $8.8 billion. Bitmine and some its rivals now hold more ETH than Ethereum Foundation.

Source: https://u.today/tom-lee-didnt-pick-ethereum-randomly-opinion

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04402-15.36%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.195-6.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1221-7.84%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Partager
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0573-14.22%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Partager
How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

From Pudgy toys to the chain empire, the Fat Penguin ecosystem is rising.
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002416-4.12%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 11:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims