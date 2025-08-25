Tom Lee Highlights Rising Crypto Non-Ownership in Survey

- Morgan Stanley survey reveals rising crypto non-ownership by 2025.
- 82% non-ownership signals early stage crypto adoption trends.
- Investor sentiment focuses on potential institutional hesitation.
Tom Lee, Chairman of BitMine Immersion Technologies, revealed Morgan Stanley’s survey showing non-ownership of crypto assets rising from 69% in 2024 to 82% in 2025, signaling early adoption stages.
This trend underscores potential for significant growth as institutional and mainstream investors remain hesitant, offering substantial untapped market opportunities, particularly for Ethereum amid current market dynamics.
Survey Reveals 82% Crypto Non-Ownership by 2025
Morgan Stanley’s latest survey reports an increase in non-crypto asset ownership, with 69% in 2024 and rising to 82% in 2025. This suggests prolonged early-stage market dynamics, aligning with previous institutional trends.
The increased percentage of non-owners indicates a slower pace of mainstream adoption. This data implies a potential cautious approach by retail and institutional investors, reflecting hesitancy despite recent market gains.
Prominent analysts like Tom Lee underline this trend on social media, emphasizing the importance of early cycle market maturity. With 82% non-ownership, focus shifts to opportunities in expanding adoption strategies. Tom Lee, Chairman, BitMine Immersion Technologies, CIO at Fundstrat, remarked, “The survey highlights crypto market penetration remains low, with non-owners at 82% in 2025—suggesting institutional and mainstream retail adoption are still at an early stage.” source
Fluctuating Crypto Trends: History and Market Data
Did you know? In Morgan Stanley’s 2022 survey, 63% of European interns owned Bitcoin, which dropped sharply to 12%, illustrating fluctuating adoption trends.
Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,785.11 with a market cap of $577.60 billion according to CoinMarketCap. ETH exhibits a 30.25% rise in the past 30 days, while maintaining a substantial 14.65% market dominance. Trading volumes have shifted, reflecting growing institutional interest.Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:34 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
Insights from the Coincu research team suggest potential market resilience amid investor caution. Regulatory advancements and tech innovations remain key focus areas to drive future growth. Historical analyses stress the cyclic nature of crypto adoption patterns and ETH’s leadership role.
Source: https://coincu.com/news/tom-lee-crypto-survey-insights/