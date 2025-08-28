Tom Lee predicts Bitcoin will reach $1 million, ETH target price $60,000

Par : PANews
2025/08/28 11:53
PANews reported on August 28 that Fundstrat founder Tom Lee said in an exclusive interview that cryptocurrency will become the core of the new financial system, and predicted that the price of Bitcoin will reach $1 million and the target price of ETH will be $60,000.

He believes the influx of institutional and sovereign funds will support the market, and suggests that stablecoins could provide long-term support for fiscal stability through the purchase of US Treasury bonds. Furthermore, Lee noted that Bitcoin and Ethereum have become examples similar to "universal basic income" (UBI), where early investors can receive financial benefits without any additional work. He also mentioned that the combination of AI and financial innovation will drive cryptocurrencies into a wider range of practical applications and change traditional market cycles.

Earlier news, Tom Lee: ETH will rise to $5,500 in the next few weeks and reach $10,000 to $12,000 by the end of the year .

