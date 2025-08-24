Tom Lee Predicts Ethereum Could Overtake Bitcoin – $4 Trillion Market Ahead?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 17:01
BitcoinEthereum

Ethereum’s growing role in the crypto ecosystem was the focus of a recent broadcast featuring Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, where the strategist outlined why ETH could eventually rival Bitcoin in market value.

The discussion highlighted Bitcoin mining firm Bitmine Immersion, which recently shifted part of its treasury strategy to Ethereum.

The company described the approach as “asset-light,” noting that unlike mining, it requires no heavy capital expenditure.

With $6.6 billion in ETH holdings, Bitmine’s treasury has the potential to generate more than $200 million annually through Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake yield.

Lee emphasized that Ethereum is driving real-world innovation, citing tokenization projects at firms like Robinhood, as well as the role of Ethereum Virtual Machines in powering smart contracts.

He added that around 60% of the stablecoin market runs on Ethereum, underscoring its dominance in the sector.

Fundstrat is also reportedly working with the Ethereum Foundation to help Wall Street integrate blockchain technology. According to Lee, ETH is becoming the backbone of financial infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving efficiency and speed.

Looking ahead, Lee said Ethereum’s network value — currently around $250 billion — could climb toward $4 trillion. He estimated a 50% chance that Ethereum will surpass Bitcoin’s market cap in the next few years, comparing the moment to 1971, when the U.S. dollar severed ties with gold and entered a new financial era.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

Source: https://coindoo.com/tom-lee-predicts-ethereum-could-overtake-bitcoin-4-trillion-market-ahead/

