Tom Lee: Standard Chartered Bank's increase in ETH's year-end price forecast to $7,500 may be too low

PANews reported on August 14 that in response to "Standard Chartered Bank raising its year-end price forecast for ETH to US$7,500 and reaching US$25,000 by 2028", BitMine's new chairman of the board, Tom Lee, said that Standard Chartered Bank's year-end target may be too low.
Earlier , Tom Lee stated in an interview that Ethereum is becoming the blockchain platform of choice for Wall Street institutions, and that its native token, ETH, is currently severely undervalued. He predicted that ETH will break through $4,000 in the short term and is expected to reach the $10,000-15,000 range by the end of the year.
