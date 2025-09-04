Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $358M ETH as Price Rally Builds

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 20:32
Ethereum

Ethereum’s recent rally has found fresh momentum – not from retail speculation, but from a wave of institutional buying that continues to reshape the market.

This year alone, more than 5 million ETH — worth $23 billion — has flowed into corporate treasuries and ETFs. At the same time, staking continues to lock supply: over 35.6 million ETH is now committed to validators, nearly 30% of the total supply. With so much ETH off the market, price reactions to new demand are sharper.

BitMine’s Big Play

The most striking accumulation comes from Tom Lee’s BitMine, which just boosted its Ethereum treasury by another $358 million. The move involved transfers from Galaxy Digital and FalconX wallets, with BitMine now sitting on 1.95 million ETH, valued at more than $8.6 billion.

That hoard makes BitMine the undisputed leader among public Ethereum holders, more than double the size of SharpLink Gaming’s position. What’s notable is the pace: in just one week, BitMine added over 150,000 ETH, signaling aggressive conviction even during price dips.

A 1971 Moment for Ethereum?

Lee frames the strategy in historical terms. In interviews, he has compared Ethereum’s stage of adoption to Bitcoin in 2017, arguing that Wall Street hasn’t fully woken up to its role in tokenization, payments, and decentralized finance. He’s even called it Ethereum’s “1971 moment” — drawing parallels to the U.S. abandoning the gold standard, a pivot that reshaped the financial system.

What Comes Next

Macro conditions may amplify the impact. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates in September, a move that has historically supercharged risk assets. If easing materializes, Ethereum could benefit from both increased liquidity and its growing role as an institutional reserve asset.

For now, short-term resistance could trigger brief pullbacks. But with players like BitMine buying dips and billions in ETH leaving circulation through staking and ETFs, the foundation for a longer rally may already be in place.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-news-tom-lees-bitmine-adds-358m-eth-as-price-rally-builds/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
