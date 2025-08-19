Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

Par : Insidebitcoins
2025/08/19 18:17
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000284+0.35%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.027+2.99%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000077-6.09%

Tom Lee’s BitMine has become the second-biggest crypto treasury company globally after Michael Saylor’s Strategy after it added 373,110 Ethereum tokens to its reserves over the past week.

That series of buys has pushed the company’s total ETH holdings to 1,523,373 tokens valued at $6.44 billion at current prices, according to data from StrategicETHReserve. 

BitMine now holds 1.26% of the total ETH supply, and has more than double the amount of ETH on its balance sheets compared to its nearest rival, SharpLink Gaming. 

Biggest ETH treasury firms

Top 5 biggest ETH treasury companies (Source: StrategicETHReserve) 

SharpLink Gaming holds 728.8K ETH valued at $3.08 billion, while the third-biggest ETH treasury company is The Ether Machine with as stockpile of 345.4K ETH valued at $1.46 billion.

BitMine Now Only Behind Strategy In Crypto Holdings

BitMine shared an update on its ETH holdings via an Aug. 18 X thread to say its ETH holdings gained $1.7 billion in value in just over the past week.

At the time of the update, ETH’s price had pegged the overall value of BitMine’s ETH reserves at $6.6 billion. However, the largest altcoin by market cap retraced over 2% in the last 24 hours to trade at $4,225.03 as of 1:15 a.m. EST.

Nevertheless, BitMine still has more crypto on its books than the Bitcoin mining firm MARA Holdings in terms of dollar value.

Data from BiTBO shows MARA currently has 50,639 BTC on its balance sheets, valued at $5.84 billion at current prices. 

Now, the only company that is ahead of BitMine in terms of crypto holdings is Strategy, the firm led by Bitcoin bull Saylor that pioneered the large-scale corporate crypto treasury strategy.

Strategy currently holds 629,376 BTC valued at $72.53 billion at current prices. That’s after Strategy announced it bought another 430 BTC for $51.4 million yesterday. 

BitMine Stock Plummets 5%, Continues To Slide In After-Hours Trading

Despite the milestone, BitMine’s stock  plunged over 5% in the past 24 hours, and continued to slide during the after-hours trading session, data from Google Finance shows. 

BMNR share price

BMNR share price (Source: Google Finance)

That was part of a longer-term negative trend that saw BMNR plunge 15% in the last week. The stock is still up more than 38% in the past month.

According to BitMine’s X thread, the stock price does not tell the full story. 

BitMine currently ranks 10th among the 5,700 US-listed stocks, BitMine said. It also has around $6.4 billion in daily trading volume, which ranks it ahead of JPMorgan (JMP) and just above Alphabet (Google), it added.

Ethereum ETFs Suffer Second-Biggest Outflows Since Launch

BitMine’s continued accumulation of ETH has not been able to positively impact the altcoin leader’s price in recent days. This is likely due to the outflows from US spot Ethereum ETFs (exchange-traded funds) this week.

On Aug. 18, investors pulled $59.3 million out of the products, marking the end of a multi-day inflows streak, Farside investors data shows.  It was also their second-biggest net daily outflows since launch last year.

On the day, $196.6 million was withdrawn from the funds. The only day the funds recorded more outflows was Aug. 4, when $465.1 million was pulled from the products. 

BlackRock’s ETHA posted the largest outflows yesterday with $87.2 million exiting the fund’s reserves. 

The next biggest outflows were posted by Fidelity’s FETH, which saw $78.4 million in outflows. Bitwise’s ETHW, VanEck’s ETHV, Franklin’s EZET and Grayscale’s ETHE saw net daily outflows of $0.9 million, $4.8 million, $6.6 million and $18.7 million, respectively. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules