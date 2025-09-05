Tom Talk Join Forces with EVX Protocol to Connect DePIN to their Web3 Social-Gaming Ecosystem

Tom Talk, a Web3 social platform, announced an important strategic alliance with EVX Protocol, an EV-focused DePIN project. Using this collaboration, Tom Talk integrated its network into EVX Protocol’s DePIN infrastructure to operate more efficient and accessible applications for its Web3 social platform.
Tom Talk is an innovative Web3 social platform designed to attract traditional online game players to the Web3 landscape by offering immersive decentralized games and empowering people to monetize their day-to-day conversations and music.
On the other hand, EVX Protocol is a DePIN project that specializes in decentralized EV infrastructure and P2P electric vehicle sharing. Through this approach, EVX empowers people and businesses to engage in a decentralized network, where they can connect idle EVs and underused chargers to users. They can contribute, share, and earn by providing EVs for rent, sharing electric vehicles (P2P), or operating charging stations.
Billions of Web3 users are all over the world. However, the cost for users to enjoy a Web3 experience is very high, as GPU prices remain expensive. These are some of the key challenges facing Web3 projects (like Tom Talk and many others), hindering them from broadening their user base. Today’s partnership is important because it is a move to address these problems and, at the same time, an opportunity for the two companies to combine their strengths to grow their networks.
This collaboration enabled the establishment of a DePIN-powered consumer hardware within Tom Talk’s Web3 social-enabled gaming network. The capabilities of the DePIN infrastructure, driven by EVX Protocol, allow Tom Talk customers to seamlessly interact with DApps without bottlenecks. Furthermore, this integration makes it possible for EVX’s users (EV charger owners and EV drivers) to contribute to the DEPIN ecosystem and earn rewards. It provides EV drivers and charger owners with the opportunity to boost their digital asset earnings while at the same time supporting the functionality of the DePIN economy by assisting Tom Talk’s network with stable and cost-efficient data computation. In contrast, Tom Talk provides EVX users with more applications and earning opportunities to participate in the advancing DePIN economy.
The collaboration between Tom Talk and EVX Protocol marks a significant move to remove barriers to participating in the Web3 economy and create new opportunities for both Tom Talk customers and EVX’s users. The heart of this partnership is the EVX’s DePIN infrastructure, which allows people to share their EV resources directly with other users and, as a result, receive tokens as rewards.
The partnership also holds immense importance for Tom Talk. By democratizing access to reliable and cost-effective compute infrastructure, this DePIN is set to redefine Tom Talk’s offerings in the Web3 landscape, providing not just engaging experiences but also offering advanced potential for earnings through cutting-edge reward systems.
The DePIN technology will enable Tom Talk to develop the capabilities of its Talk-to-Earn model. Users will be able to earn rewards not only from interactive communication/music but also by making contributions to the DePIN ecosystem, developing a more resilient and immersive digital economy.