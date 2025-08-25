Tommy Fleetwood Breaks The Streak At East Lake

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Tommy Fleetwood of England reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood captured the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club by three strokes, ending his long winless streak on the PGA Tour.

Fleetwood carded a two-under 68 on Sunday to outpace Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley by three shots, while Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, and Corey Conners finished four back.

“Every tournament we play, I picture myself winning it,” Fleetwood said Friday after firing a second-round 7-under 63 to grab a share of the lead with Henley. “It’s always been that way. Obviously, this is a very coveted one and a very big one, but yeah, I always imagine winning every tournament, and this is just another one of those.”

Since 2017, Fleetwood has notched 30 top-five finishes, including strong showings at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship and Travelers Championship. He had long been regarded as the best active player without a PGA Tour victory.

His breakthrough win comes with a sizable reward: a $10 million winner’s check and the title of being one of “the best players on the PGA Tour” in 2025. The elite 30-man field, featuring the season’s leaders in FedEx Cup points, carried nearly as much star power as a major championship.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 19: Scenic view of the 15th hole during practice for the TOUR Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at East Lake Golf Club on September 19, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR) US PGA TOUR

The decisive moment came at the par-3 15th hole, a long, slightly downhill shot to a peninsula green. Scheffler, making a late charge, found the water and made double bogey, ending his hopes. Henley fared little better with a bogey. Cantlay, after opening with a bogey and double bogey, battled all day but settled for a 1-over 71. Fleetwood also bogeyed the hole but had built such a cushion that his lead was never in doubt.

The win also fuels Ryder Cup discussions. Fleetwood has undoubtedly locked up his spot on the European team. On the U.S. side, Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas, and Sam Burns strengthened their résumés with strong finishes. Captain Keegan Bradley, who tied for seventh, has raised further questions about whether he might pick himself to play in the event.