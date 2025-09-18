Tomorrow is Another Crucial Day! The Senate Banking Committee and Cryptocurrency Leaders Will Meet! The Founder of a Surprise Altcoin Will Also Attend!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 10:15
Cryptocurrency leaders will gather on Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with the Senate Banking Committee, according to a post by Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett.

At the meeting, important regulatory issues in the US and the future of cryptocurrencies will be discussed.

While there is no clear statement yet about who will attend this meeting, it has become clear that Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson will attend.

Hoskinson confirmed in his X post that he will attend a roundtable meeting on crypto market legislation at the Senate Banking Committee.

The celebrity’s post came in response to Eleanor Terrett’s post.

“As Republican and Democratic senators continue their negotiations on the market structure bill, a group of leaders from several major crypto firms will meet with Senate Banking Committee leaders tomorrow morning for a roundtable, according to two industry insiders. The meeting follows more than a week of industry scrutiny regarding the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, the treatment of DeFi, and other key issues,” Terrett said.

A roundtable was recently held to discuss and advance the Bitcoin Act, introduced by Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis. This meeting was attended by prominent cryptocurrency executives such as Strategy founder Michael Saylor and Mara Holdings’ Fred Thiel.

The numerous roundtables held at this juncture present a significant opportunity for crypto leaders and lawmakers to collaborate and further clarify US digital asset policies. These initiatives also demonstrate the growing collaboration between lawmakers and the cryptocurrency industry.

