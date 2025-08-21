TON Adoption Expands Yet Investors Favor Altcoins With Clearer Utility Like The Rollblock Revenue Sharing Model

Toncoin’s adoption has been expanding quickly, with thousands of new users joining its ecosystem, driving higher activity across the network. However, despite this progress, many investors remain cautious about its long-term utility.

Instead, attention is shifting toward Rollblock (RBLK), a project offering a live iGaming platform backed by blockchain technology. With its weekly buyback-and-burn system and staking rewards up to 30% APY, Rollblock’s tokenomics are winning favor as the clearer utility play for 2025.

Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Cements It as a 2025 Standout

Rollblock (RBLK) has become one of the year’s most talked-about projects, pulling in over $11 million from early investors. Unlike many presale crypto tokens, Rollblock already operates a licensed and SolidProof-audited iGaming platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It features more than 12,000 games including blackjack, roulette, AI-driven titles, and a live sportsbook.

New members can join with just an email and receive bonuses of up to $1,100. This ease of access has helped the platform expand to over 55,000 global users in record time.

The RBLK token is at the core of this system. Each week, up to 30% of revenue funds RBLK buybacks, with 60% of tokens permanently burned and 40% distributed to stakers—providing rewards of up to 30% APY. This deflationary model strengthens long-term value while avoiding inflation risks common in other projects.

Here’s why Rollblock is gaining traction:

Licensed under Anjouan Gaming with a SolidProof audit

12,000+ game library spanning classics, AI-led, and live sportsbook titles

Seamless registration and $1,100 welcome package for newcomers

Growing user base of over 55,000 members worldwide



With the token climbing over 500% to $0.068 and more than $11.4 million raised, analysts now project long-term targets as high as $1, meaning it’s still a fantastic time to get involved.

Toncoin’s Long-term Outlook tied to Telegram Integration

Toncoin’s fundamentals remain solid despite shifting market sentiment. Trading at $3.30, TON faces a heavy supply zone between $4.70 and $5.30, and breaking through that barrier could revive momentum toward its $8.28 all-time high.

The real strength behind Toncoin price predictions lies in its deep link with Telegram’s massive user base. With built-in wallet functions and expanding DeFi utilities, TON is positioned for a strong network effect that could lift adoption on a global scale.

Source

From a technical standpoint, Toncoin’s architecture—featuring sharding and high transaction speeds—makes it attractive for developers while keeping everyday payments seamless for Telegram users. Analysts project prices in the $9–$12 range by the end of 2025 and $12–$18 by 2030, with higher targets possible if user growth keeps pace with Telegram’s global expansion.

Why Rollblock Will Outperform Toncoin in 2025

For sharp-eyed investors, the difference is clear. Toncoin may deliver rebounds fueled by market swings, but Rollblock (RBLK) is built for sustainable growth. Its live gaming platform, revenue-sharing model, and deflationary tokenomics provide fundamentals that go beyond hype.

With presale momentum accelerating and the launch only weeks away, Rollblock is positioning itself as the asset most likely to outperform Toncoin’s breakout while offering the lasting strength needed to thrive in the 2025 bull run.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

