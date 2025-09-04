TON holds steady as AlphaTON Capital unveils $100 million Toncoin treasury plan

Par : Fxstreet
2025/09/04 06:39
TONCOIN
TON$3.189+0.91%
  • AlphaTON Capital announced an acquisition plan to raise $100 million for a TON treasury.
  • The company aims to provide public market access to Telegram's ecosystem.
  • TON held steady at $3.18, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) held steady on Wednesday after AlphaTON Capital announced a $100 million financing plan to establish a TON treasury.

AlphaTON Capital set to launch $100 million treasury focused on TON

Nasdaq-listed AlphaTON Capital, formerly known as Portage Biotech (PRTG), announced plans to acquire roughly $100 million worth of TON as part of its shift to become a digital asset treasury company, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The company announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of about 6.7 million ordinary shares, raising approximately $38.2 million. The deal, expected to close by September 5, is targeted toward funding its TON purchase strategy.

AlphaTON also stated that it will begin trading under the ticker "ATON" starting September 4. The company plans to provide public access to the Telegram ecosystem, with support for TON's network infrastructure and application development.

At the close of the financing deal, Enzo Villani, founder and CEO of Alpha Transform Holdings and co-founder of Nasdaq Global Corporate Solutions, will join the company as Executive Chairman.

"We are witnessing the natural evolution of financial markets as traditional finance converges with digital assets and blockchain infrastructure," said Villani in the statement.

The leadership will also include Brittany Kaiser, who has been appointed CEO and board member at AlphaTON Capital.

AlphaTON added that it secured a six-month loan facility worth $35 million with BitGo Prime, to be disbursed at the deal's closing.

The move follows a growing trend among public companies establishing digital asset treasuries, with TON gradually gaining attention.

Nasdaq-listed Verb Technology Company announced in August that it acquired $713 million worth of TON as part of its shift to a digital asset treasury strategy. The social commerce firm also rebranded to Ton Strategy Company to reflect its new focus on Toncoin.

TON is changing hands at $3.18 at the time of publication on Wednesday, up 0.5% over the past 24 hours.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Healthtech founder Mary on her passion for accessible healthcare, overcoming bias as a woman in tech, and why the industry needs more diverse voices.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108+4.29%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/04 04:41
Partager
Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage Digital has added custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token, expanding the token's utility for institutional investors in the US. Anchorage Digital, a chartered crypto bank in the United States, has launched custody and staking support for Starknet’s native token, STRK, seeking to address investors’ appetite for yield generation on digital assets.According to a Wednesday announcement, staked STRK currently yields an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.28%. Anchorage, offering STRK custodian services since January, is expanding the token’s utility.“Anchorage Digital has a long-standing relationship with Starknet and now is opening the door to institutional custody and staking of STRK,” the company said in a statement. Read more
STRK
STRK$0.1238+0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108+4.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251+0.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:10
Partager
AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Researchers posing as children on Character AI logged 669 harmful interactions in 50 hours, including grooming and drug offers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+0.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Webus and Air China Partner to Enable XRP Payments

Bitcoin's Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High