TON Is Stable Above The $3.00 Key Support Level

2025/09/21 18:50
Sep 21, 2025 at 09:31 // Price

The price of Toncoin is steadily falling towards the current support at the bottom of the chart. TON price analysis by Coinidol.com.


Toncoin price long-term forecast: bearish


Over the past week, the price of the cryptocurrency has been moving in a range between the 21-day and 50-day SMA. The bears have broken through the 21-day SMA support as the altcoin waits to retest its current level at $3.00. The dominance of doji candlesticks has kept the price action static. The doji candlestick indicates traders who are unsure about the direction of the market. TON is now at $3.10.


Technical Indicators 


  • Key Resistance Zones: $4.00, $4.50, and $5.00 



  • Key Support Zones: $3.50, $3.00, and $2.50

TON price indicators analysis


Following the cryptocurrency’s slide, the price bars have fallen below the moving average lines. The moving average lines are providing support, with the 21-day SMA below the 50-day SMA. This indicates a possible decline in the cryptocurrency. Long candlestick tails indicate strong buying pressure near the key support level of $3.00.




TON/USD daily chart – September 19, 2025

What is the next move for TON?


On the 4-hour chart, TON is currently trading in a narrow range or at the $3.00 support below the moving average lines and the $3.20 high. The current support was tested twice, resulting in extended candlestick tails. In the meantime, the crypto signal is bound to a trading range due to the formation of doji candlesticks.




TON/USD 4-hours chart – September 19, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. 

Source: https://coinidol.com/ton-is-stable/

