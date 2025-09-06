TON Price Targets 50% Breakout After $250M Buyback and $100M Treasury Push

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/06 23:03
NEAR
NEAR$2.389+0.58%
TONCOIN
TON$3.056-1.10%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03547-2.66%
ALI
ALI$0.00738+8.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.007-2.37%
  • $250 million buyback plan and $100 million treasury push bring heavy speculation on TON.
  • Analyst Ali Martinez eyes a 50% breakout potential, yet repeated rejections near $3.40 show strong supply pressure.

Toncoin (TON) is now under sharp focus with two fresh catalysts shaping its near-term outlook. A $250 million buyback initiative and a $100 million digital asset treasury plan have set the stage for potential strong moves, though resistance barriers remain firm.

TON Strategy Company, previously Verb Technology, has confirmed a $250 million stock repurchase plan. The firm, now listed on Nasdaq under TONX, currently controls $780 million in assets, including $713 million worth of Toncoin and $67 million in cash reserves.

Executive Chairman Manuel Stotz explained the approach: 

Stotz said shares would be repurchased if prices fall below net asset value, while new shares could be issued to buy more Toncoin when valuations exceed NAV. 

The company’s actions are seen as a way to tighten circulating supply, although past buyback schemes in digital assets have not always lifted token valuations.

AlphaTON Treasury Adds New Demand

AlphaTON Capital has recently introduced a digital asset treasury centered on Telegram’s ecosystem. The group raised $38.2 million from a private placement of 6.7 million shares at $5.73 per share and secured a $35 million credit facility from BitGo Prime to start the operation.

The firm intends to accumulate close to $100 million in Toncoin. The strategy also aims to generate yield through staking and validation, while funding projects tied to Telegram’s vast user network.

Enzo Villani, who steps in as Executive Chairman and CIO, said,

Market Structure Still Faces Barriers

Toncoin currently trades in the $3.1 to $3.4 corridor. Analysts note that the token is consolidating within a triangle formation, often preceding large breakouts. Ali Martinez has pointed to the possibility of a 50% move if a breakout occurs with strong confirmation.

Meanwhile, analyst CW said the token must clear three major sell walls before reaching $3.525. Naveed added that repeated rejections between $3.40 and $3.45 show strong supply pressure, while weak buying support could open the way for a retest of the $3.00–$3.27 zone.

Naveed also noted that the market structure has formed equal lows, which often act as liquidity magnets. A clean sweep of these lows could fuel a move back up into the imbalance zone, giving it a chance to revisit higher levels.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1202-0.74%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002508+1.41%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000465-0.19%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Partager
Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

The legal battle lawsuit against the memecoin launchpad Pump.fun is heating up, and the firm is gearing up to fight. According to recent reports, Pump.fun’s parent company, Baton Corporation, has hired several high-profile attorneys to bolster its defense in its…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009531+0.65%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001604-11.43%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004542-2.96%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 18:49
Partager
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11336-9.18%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004502-0.31%
Partager
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?