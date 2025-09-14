TON Strategy Starts Share Buyback, Treasury Staking After Shares Plunge 40%

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 02:49
NEAR
NEAR$2.809+1.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09613+0.96%
Movement
MOVE$0.1324+0.91%
TONCOIN
TON$3.228+0.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01737+5.18%

TON Strategy Company (TONX) has repurchased over 250,000 shares of its common stock at $8.32 per share, well below its stated treasury asset value (TAV) of $12.18, the company said.

The move is part of its recently launched $250 million buyback program and follows its pivot to position toncoin TON$3.2073 as the company’s primary treasury asset.

The company also announced that it has begun staking its TON holdings to earn rewards by helping secure the blockchain networks, effectively using idle treasury assets to generate yield.

Data from StakingRewards shows that yield could be as high as 4.8%. The company on its website says it owns 217.5 million TON tokens, with each currently trading at $3.24. That would lead to an annual yield near $34 million if the entire treasury were to be staked.

TON Strategy shares are down more than 43% in the last 30 days, and saw a 9.2% drop in Friday’s trading session.

TONX shares have in after-hours trading moved up 3.7%.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/13/ton-strategy-starts-share-buyback-treasury-staking-after-shares-plunge-40

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0881-2.97%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 07:43
Partager
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.88-1.85%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0881-2.97%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner offers 100% green energy cloud mining with global access, $15 signup bonus, daily returns up to $0.60, and plans delivering up to $567,900 in 47 days.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1058+2.29%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex

Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Holders: Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy