Tony Hawk’s Famous “900” Skateboard Fetches Over $1M At Auction

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk participates in a skateboarding demonstration to promote his new radio show, “Tony Hawk’s Demolition Radio” on Sirius Satellite Radio’s Faction Channel at Chelsea Piers July 16, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tony Hawk’s “900” skateboard from the 1999 X Games sold for more than $1 million, at an event organized by Julien’s Auctions earlier this week, an amount that the host called “record-breaking.”

The skateboarding legend’s original Birdhouse Falcon 2 skateboard sold for $1.15 million on Wednesday. In June 1999, at ESPN’s X Games V, Hawk landed a “900” aerial trick, or 900-degree spin, an aerial trick involving two-and-a-half mid-air revolutions on a skateboard before landing safely.

Widely revered as the first and most skilled pioneer of modern vertical skateboarding, Tony Hawk cemented his place in the annals of sports history with that 1999 skateboarding trick, as well as many others, which include the Ollie 540, the Kickflip 540, and the Varial 720.

Julien’s Auctions weighed in on the success of the event, and of Hawk’s outside largesse in skateboarding and extreme sports.

“The success of this auction is a direct reflection of Tony Hawk’s influence—not just on skateboarding, but on global sports culture,” said Kody Frederick, Julien’s Auctions’ director of marketing.

Frederick went on to say that Hawk’s famous skateboard isn’t just any old sports. memorabilia. “It was legacy. Tony brought authenticity, access, and storytelling to the table. That’s exactly what today’s collectors value most.”

Frederick added: “Because this was Tony’s first-ever sale, and because he curated it so personally, collectors responded with an unprecedented level of excitement and trust.”

Hawk, 57, was in attendance at the auction. The buyer’s identity was reportedly not disclosed.

Other items from his personal collection were also up for auction. The sale event took place at the Loews Hotel in Hollywood, California.

In a public statement, Julien’s Auctions likened Hawk’s “900” skateboard to Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which fetched $10.1 million at auction, and baseball legend Babe Ruth’s “Called Shot” jersey, which went for $24.12 million.

Frederick added that a portion of the sale’s proceeds would go to The Skatepark Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to outdoor recreation and building inclusive skate parks for youth in underserved communities.

Hawk founded The Skatepark Project in 2002 in order to help construct nearly public skateparks and increase access to skateboarding for kids and teens all across the country. Since its establishment, the nonprofit has built nearly 700 public skate parks across all 50 states, and raised over $13 million.

Over the last decade, Hawk has spent much of his time running Birdhouse Skateboards, Hawk Clothing, and 900 Films, while also being a sought-after speaker on the topics of brand image and authenticity. He’s also partners with both big brands, such as Dell Computer, as well as newer emerging brands like home-improvement app Thumbtack .