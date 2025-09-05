Tony & Ziva’ Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:14
L-R Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Cote De Pablo as Ziva David In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025.

Marcell Piti/Paramount+

Beloved NCIS couple Tony and Ziva are finally back on our TV screens and are up against a dangerous conspiracy, The first three episodes of the anticipated spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, are now streaming. But when will the rest of the season be released on Paramount+?

In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise their roles as Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo and Ziva David, respectively. The series picks up with Tony and Ziva co-parenting their daughter, Tali. They’re both living in Paris, but not together; Ziva owns a language school, while Tony has his own security company.

However, “when Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after,” the synopsis reads.

ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri

While Tony, Ziva, and their team venture across Europe to clear Tony’s name after being framed, viewers will also be treated to flashbacks that shed insight into what happened in the couple’s past, including why Ziva faked her own death on NCIS, and how they ended up in the present day.

“A lot of that romance is happening in the past. The audience will get a glimpse of what happened in flashbacks,” de Pablo said in an interview with TVInsider. “In the beginning, Ziva thinks [the relationship] is done. In flashbacks, we explore how they get together and where the communication broke down. These two stories are happening at the same time.”

If you’re excited to watch the rest of NCIS: Tony & Ziva, keep reading for the release schedule, episode count, how to watch episodes, and more.

When Do New Episodes Of NCIS: Tony & Ziva Come Out?

L-R Cote De Pablo as Ziva David and Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 3, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025.

Marcell Piti/Paramount+

New episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva are released on Thursdays at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT on Paramount+. Episode 4 will premiere on Sept. 11, 2025.

How Many Episodes Are In NCIS: Tony And Ziva Season 1?

Cote De Pablo as Ziva David In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025.

Marcell Piti/Paramount+

The first season of NCIS: Tony & Ziva will have 10 episodes in total.

What Is The NCIS: Tony & Ziva Release Schedule?

Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025.

Marcell Piti/Paramount+

The first three episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiered on Thursday, Sept. 4. New episodes will release weekly on Thursdays through the Season 1 finale on Oct. 23. Check out the full release schedule below.

  • Episode 1, “No Country is Safe” — Aired on Sept. 4, 2025
  • Episode 2, “No Friend of Mine” — Aired on Sept. 4, 2025
  • Episode 3, “Cover Story” — Aired on Sept. 4, 2025
  • Episode 4, “TBA” — Airing on Sept. 11, 2025
  • Episode 5, “TBA” — Airing on Sept. 18, 2025
  • Episode 6, “TBA” — Airing on Sept. 25, 2025
  • Episode 7, “TBA” — Airing on Oct. 2, 2025
  • Episode 8, “TBA” — Airing on Oct. 9, 2025
  • Episode 9, “TBA” — Airing on Oct. 16, 2025
  • Episode 10, “TBA” — Airing on Oct. 23, 2025

ForbesEverything To Know About ‘Tony & Ziva:’ Why Is ‘NCIS’ Spinoff Only On Paramount+?By Toni Fitzgerald

How To Watch NCIS: Tony And Ziva

Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025.

Marcell Piti/Paramount+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is exclusively streaming on Paramount+. This is unlike other NCIS franchise shows, which air on CBS before arriving on the streaming service after the broadcast.

To watch Season 1 of Tony & Ziva, you’ll need to sign up for a Paramount+ subscription. The Paramount+ Essential plan costs $7.99 per month (with limited ads), while the Paramount+ with Showtime plan is $12.99 per month. Both plans are currently offering a one-week free trial for new subscribers.

Check out the official trailer for NCIS: Tony And Ziva below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/04/ncis-tony–ziva-release-schedule-when-do-new-episodes-drop/

