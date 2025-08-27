Top 10 Daily Crypto Market Gainers: NMR, CRO, and LPT Lead Massive Gains

2025/08/27 23:30
podium main8

The crypto market is gaining momentum today, and several tokens are showing off ridiculous gains within a single day after the recent correction. Numeraire (NMR), Cronos (CRO), and Livepeer (LPT) are leading a rise that has buyers all over the world excited. 

Numeraire (NMR) Skyrockets

Number one on the list of crypto market gainers is Numeraire (NMR).

Numeraire (NMR) went up 84.2% to $14.94, which shocked the market. Cronos (CRO) climbed 39.0% to $0.22, driven by news of Trump Media Group’s plan to establish a CRO treasury company with Crypto.com. 

Valued at 6.42 billion dollars, the deal includes a 1 billion dollar investment in CRO, making it more popular in the field of decentralized finance. 

Similarly, Livepeer (LPT) jumped 35.1% to $7.99, capitalizing on its role in decentralized video streaming. 

Other Tokens Follow the Crypto Market Rally

VVS Finance (VVS) and Aurora (AURORA) were smaller but significant gainers, rising 35.1% and 28.1%, respectively. 

iExec RLC (RLC) rose 19.6%, while Orderly Network (ORDER) and Moonriver (MOVR) increased by 17.4% and 17.1%, respectively. Syrup (SYRUP) and Synthetix (SNX) also increased, by 15.0% and 14.6%, respectively. 

The rise today shows how volatile and exciting the crypto market is. It is arguably because of this increasing interest among institutions and the development of new partners that these tokens may be a stepping stone to the next generation of blockchain innovation.

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
AI Agents Market Value Exceeds $11 Billion

AI Agents Market Value Exceeds $11 Billion
