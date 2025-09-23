Santiment’s latest post ranks Solana, Wormhole, Pyth and other projects as the most active in the Solana ecosystem, signaling ongoing upgrades and more.Santiment’s latest post ranks Solana, Wormhole, Pyth and other projects as the most active in the Solana ecosystem, signaling ongoing upgrades and more.

Top 10 Solana Projects by Dev Activity: Solana, Wormhole and Pyth Lead the Pack

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 03:00
solana3 main

Santiment’s latest snapshot of GitHub activity has put a fresh spotlight on the projects building inside Solana’s fast-growing ecosystem, and the leaderboard reads like a who’s who of tooling, oracles and on-chain infrastructure.

In a short thread, the on-chain analytics firm listed the top ten Solana projects by development activity over the past 30 days, led, perhaps unsurprisingly, by Solana itself and followed by cross-chain and infrastructure names such as Wormhole and Pyth.

Santiment’s post, which displays directional indicators showing how each project’s rank moved compared with last month, ranks the top ten as: Solana, Wormhole Foundation, Pyth Network, Drift, Swarms, Helium, Jito, Metaplex, Marinade and Jupiter.

Development activity, the metric Santiment tracks by notable GitHub events, is noisy but telling. When teams push code, open pull requests or increase repository commits, it can presage product launches, upgrades or an acceleration of feature work that won’t always show up immediately in price charts.

For an ecosystem that sells itself on speed and developer friendliness, a spike in code commits is a useful reminder that heavy engineering is still happening under the surface, even when markets wobble. Santiment’s analysis, published alongside the tweet, emphasizes those on-chain and off-chain code footprints as a complement to social and price metrics.

The timing of the ranking comes as SOL, the network’s native token, remains the focal point for traders and institutions alike. Solana’s price has been trading well above triple digits in recent sessions. That price action has been choppy. CoinMarketCap’s live feed showed SOL trading near $220 at the time of writing.

Top 10 Projects Driving Solana Development

Beyond the chain token, the list gives a useful read on what builders care about. Wormhole, the cross-chain messaging protocol that helps move assets between Solana and other chains, sits high on the leaderboard as teams continue to iterate on cross-chain reliability and security tooling. Wormhole’s native token profile and market metrics show the project remains a focal point for cross-chain infrastructure work.

Pyth, the oracle network that supplies high-frequency market data to DeFi apps, also ranks near the top, and its market price has reflected recent volatility as traders weigh demand for reliable price feeds versus broader altcoin flows.

CoinMarketCap lists PYTH with a market cap in the hundreds of millions and a mid-to-low-$0.1 price range at the latest update, but the token has seen notable 24-hour drawdowns consistent with the wider altcoin sell-off. That pullback on price contrasts with sustained engineering effort, which can bode well if adoption of on-chain real-time data continues to rise.

Derivatives exchange Drift, which provides perpetuals and derivatives liquidity on Solana, is another entry high on Santiment’s chart. The protocol’s on-chain activity has been meaningful enough to show up in aggregate development tallies, and market pages indicate DRIFT has experienced a dip in short-term price even as trading volumes and open interest remain significant.

Smaller, specialized players like Swarms, Jito and Metaplex also make the top ten. Swarms, an AI-oriented marketplace and social token project tied into Solana, recorded a sharp intra-week price retraction on CoinGecko, but its developer activity suggests continued product work.

Jito, which focuses on MEV capture and validator economics on Solana, continues to draw engineering attention as teams explore how to optimize staking and blockbuilding on the chain. Metaplex, the NFT tooling and standardization layer, remains central to Solana’s NFT story and appears on Santiment’s list as building out its platform and SDKs.

Liquid staking and DeFi primitives also show up. Marinade’s presence on the list points to ongoing work on staking UX and liquidity abstractions that let users tap staked SOL without losing yield, while Jupiter, the DEX aggregator that routes swaps across Solana liquidity sources, closes out the top ten.

Jupiter’s token has seen both sizable on-chain activity and periodic token unlock events that have been discussed as near-term headwinds in market commentary; even so, Jupiter’s aggregator role means it benefits directly from rising on-chain swap volumes if Solana trades and meme coin flows pick up again.

Broader Outlook

Taken together, the Santiment ranking reads like a snapshot of the ecosystem’s priorities: infrastructure, price feeds, cross-chain plumbing, and optimizations for trading and NFTs. That emphasis is consistent with broader coverage showing Solana’s developer momentum after a series of protocol upgrades this year.

These are the upgrades that proponents say slashed validator costs and improved confirmation times, technical wins that matter to teams building high-frequency and consumer apps. Institutional interest, too, has periodically returned to Solana, with reported treasury accumulations and investment vehicle announcements boosting narrative flows around SOL.

Of course, GitHub activity is only one piece of the puzzle. Code pushes can presage product launches or merely housekeeping; tokens can be volatile around unlocks and macro moves; and on-chain usage can rise without immediate price appreciation.

But for market watchers, the Santiment snapshot is a useful reminder: the Solana ecosystem is still an engineering story at its core, and when devs are shipping, the odds of meaningful product-market outcomes improve. For traders, that means watching the codebases as closely as the order books; for users, it means more features and tooling could be arriving soon.

