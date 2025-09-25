The post Top 100 public Bitcoin treasury companies each hold over 100 BTC as $11 million sets new floor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Each of the top 100 publicly traded companies holding Bitcoin now owns at least 100 BTC, setting a new floor of over $11 million in BTC for corporate adoption. The top 100 public companies holding Bitcoin in their treasuries now each possess at least 100 BTC, with the minimum threshold valued at over $11 million setting a new floor for corporate adoption. The number of public companies holding over 1,000 Bitcoin has grown to 50, representing over $100 million each, a sharp increase from earlier 2024 levels. Over 200 public companies now hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset amid surging institutional interest. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/top-100-public-bitcoin-treasury-companies-11-million-floor/ The post Top 100 public Bitcoin treasury companies each hold over 100 BTC as $11 million sets new floor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Each of the top 100 publicly traded companies holding Bitcoin now owns at least 100 BTC, setting a new floor of over $11 million in BTC for corporate adoption. The top 100 public companies holding Bitcoin in their treasuries now each possess at least 100 BTC, with the minimum threshold valued at over $11 million setting a new floor for corporate adoption. The number of public companies holding over 1,000 Bitcoin has grown to 50, representing over $100 million each, a sharp increase from earlier 2024 levels. Over 200 public companies now hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset amid surging institutional interest. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/top-100-public-bitcoin-treasury-companies-11-million-floor/