Top 11 NFT Games as of September 2025

When NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, first entered the spotlight, they were just simple digital collectibles. Objects like digital art pieces, avatars, and other virtual assets took the world by storm, ultimately reshaping how people perceive ownership online. But their role has evolved significantly since the early hype cycles. As the underlying technology matured, so did its use cases, moving beyond speculation into more utility-driven ecosystems.

One of the most compelling shifts has been in the gaming industry. NFT-based games are no longer experiments or niche projects. Rather, the notion has evolved into fully developed, user-centric platforms that offer genuine ownership. interoperable assets, and new forms of digital economies as players are now allowed to own in-game assets that exist independently of centralised servers.

Furthermore, by integrating play-to-earn or own-to-play models, many of these games offer users the potential to generate real value through their time, skill, or creative contributions. From competitive strategy games to expansive metaverses, the NFT gaming space is fostering new forms of digital economies- ones where engagement can translate to tangible rewards.

As of July 2025, NFT games continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in Web3. With better infrastructure, thoughtful game design, and more sustainable economies, these titles are setting new standards, not just for blockchain-based entertainment but for the future of interactive media as a whole.

The following list highlights 13 standout NFT games that are leading the charge, each with its own approach to gameplay, asset ownership, and player empowerment:

1. Alien worlds

Alien Worlds is a decentralised metaverse where players mine resources, manage land, and participate in planetary governance. Set across multiple explorable planets, the game uses NFTs to represent tools, land, and avatars, each playing a functional role within its economy. Players earn Trilium (TLM), the game’s native token, primarily through mining, but can also stake TLM to influence governance or rent out land for passive rewards.

One of the game’s most unique features is its layered gameplay, which allows different types of players to focus on what’s most important to them and be as involved in the game as they would like. In other words, the layered approach allows casual players can focus on mining and daily missions, while more invested users can take part in council elections, resource allocation, and land development. Each activity feeds into a broader, player-driven economy that balances accessibility with long-term engagement.

2. Axies Infinity

Axie Infinity combines turn-based strategy (a model where players take action one at a time, in turns, rather than all at once in real time) with digital asset ownership. As a result, it incentivises players to build teams of Axies (NFT-based avatars), each with their own traits and abilities, ultimately creating a holistically strong team.

The core gameplay revolves around collecting, breeding, and battling these Axies in competitive arenas, where tactical decision-making plays a key role. Rewards are given in the form of Smooth Love Potion (SLP) or Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), tokens that fuel breeding and can be traded for other assets. Both tokens have proved to be very popular in Southeast Asian countries, and there are highly traded pairs for AXS-PHP and SLP-PHP.

Players earn through a mix of gameplay and asset management. Breeding rare Axies, climbing the battle ranks, or participating in the game’s scholarship model, where Axies are lent out to others, are all ways to generate value. Though the market is more competitive than in its early days, Axie Infinity remains a well-established game with an active community.

3. CryptoMines

CryptoMines is a sci-fi-themed NFT game focused on building and managing a virtual mining empire. Players acquire worker NFTs, deploy them across various planets, and extract resources that can be traded for tokens. The core mechanic revolves around optimizing mining operations, upgrading workers, improving planetary infrastructure, and strategically managing resources to maximize returns.

Dark Matter ($CRUX) functions as the in-game currency, while mined resources can be converted to $ETERNAL, the game’s primary reward token. Players can also stake tokens for passive income or trade NFTs for potential gains. Success in the game often depends on how well players understand market trends and refine their mining strategies over time.

While the game’s popularity has cooled compared to earlier highs, CryptoMines still offers a structured, strategy-oriented experience. Its moderate learning curve, layered economy, and potential for optimized returns continue to attract players with a focus on planning and resource management.

4. Decentraland

Decentraland offers a user-owned virtual world where players can explore, create, and monetise experiences within a fully decentralised metaverse. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the game revolves around digital land ownership, with each parcel existing as an NFT. Players can build interactive spaces such as art galleries, games, and full-scale businesses, and generate income through activities like renting land, hosting events, or selling digital goods.

The native token, MANA, facilitates in-game purchases, trade, and governance. New users can casually roam the open world or participate in quests, while more experienced players may dive into custom scripting, scene building, or decentralized app creation.

Though not centered on traditional gameplay loops, Decentraland has carved out a space in the NFT ecosystem as a sandbox for digital creativity and ownership.

5. Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is a competitive digital card game that uses traditional trading card game (TCG) mechanics along with blockchain-powered ownership. Players build decks using a curated set of cards aligned with specific gods, each offering distinct powers and strategic advantages. Battles take place in a turn-based format, where careful timing, card synergy, and resource management are key to outmaneuvering opponents.

The game’s economy centres around GODS, a native token earned through ranked wins, daily quests, and special events. These tokens can be used to make new cards, stake for passive income, or traded externally. Unlike many blockchain games, Gods Unchained offers a true free-to-play model, allowing new players to receive a base card set to start competing without upfront costs.

While casual modes provide a gentler introduction, climbing the ranks demands significant tactical depth and mastery of deck-building mechanics. For players who enjoy strategic gameplay and asset ownership, it offers a rewarding, albeit challenging, play-to-earn experience.

6. My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a pet-themed blockchain game that combines elements of digital pet collection, breeding, and battling with DeFi mechanics. Players collect, breed, and evolve a variety of digital pets, each with unique traits and appearances. These pets can be trained, enhanced, and used in battles against other players in turn-based matchups.

The game’s economy is powered by DPET, the native token used for breeding, purchasing new pets, crafting items, and participating in events. Players can earn DPET through battles, selling rare pets in the marketplace, staking, or engaging in in-game DeFi activities such as liquidity pools and lending protocols.

While the core mechanics like collecting and training are beginner-friendly, earning any form of substantial rewards requires deeper involvement, namely breeding high-value pets or mastering battle strategies. As the game’s market activity has slowed, profitability depends more on long-term planning and in-game engagement.

7. Nine Chronicles

Nine Chronicles is a fully decentralized, open-source role-play game (RPG) where players journey through a procedurally generated world filled with combat zones, crafting systems, and evolving quests. With no central server, the game runs entirely on blockchain, giving players full ownership over their in-game assets and progress.

The gameplay revolves around exploration, crafting, and combat. Players can collect resources from the environment, craft powerful gear and consumables, and fight monsters across multiple realms. The in-game economy is driven by NCG, the platform’s native token, which is earned by mining resources, trading items, and participating in tournaments or governance proposals.

As a play-to-earn game, Nine Chronicles offers multiple earning paths, ranging from selling crafted goods and raw materials to competing in ranked challenges. While the decentralized infrastructure adds transparency and player control, it also introduces a steeper learning curve.

8. Pixel

Pixel is a play-to-earn metaverse game where players collect, breed, and manage the game’s avatars known as Pixelmons. Within its expansive virtual world, users can farm, craft, build structures, and engage in battles, all while customising their land and assets for both utility and style. Social interaction also plays a strong role, with guilds, community events, and player-run economies forming the backbone of the experience.

The in-game economy revolves around crafting items, managing farms, and eventually trading goods and assets for the upcoming $PIXEL token. Players can monetize their progress by selling crafted goods, agricultural products, and rare discoveries in the game’s marketplace. Owning land offers strategic advantages, enabling passive income opportunities through farming, leasing, or production.

Although Pixel remains in early development, it shows long-term potential for committed players and creators. However, earning profits currently requires a deeper time and resource investment. Farming and crafting are accessible for beginners, but advanced exploration and social competitions demand greater planning, collaboration, and skill.

9. Sorare

Sorare is a fantasy football game that merges digital collectibles with real-world sports strategy. Players build teams using officially licensed player cards from global football leagues and compete in fantasy tournaments that mirror real match outcomes. Each card represents a real athlete and varies in rarity, offering strategic depth when forming lineups for competitive play.

Players earn rewards by entering tournaments and leagues where their players’ real-life performances determine outcomes. High-performing managers can win valuable NFTs or SOR tokens, and savvy trading on the transfer market allows for additional profit. Card values fluctuate based on athlete performance, rarity, and market demand, making timing and prediction key elements of success.

Sorare maintains a strong player base, particularly among football fans and fantasy sports enthusiasts. While entry is free and casual players can participate, the learning curve and competition increase with higher stakes. For those willing to invest in scouting, trading, and team optimization, Sorare offers a viable and rewarding path in the NFT-based fantasy sports arena.

10. Splinterlands

Splinterlands is a collectible trading card game that uses strategic deckbuilding and fast-paced, turn-based combat. Players form teams of NFT-based cards, each tied to a specific element known as a ‘Splinter’, and enter auto-battles based on power, synergy, and placement. While matches play out automatically, the outcome depends heavily on pre-battle strategy, where players must choose cards wisely under mana caps and rule-specific constraints. Each card has distinct stats and abilities, and building an effective deck requires deep knowledge of the game’s evolving meta.

Earnings are generated through ranked battles, tournaments, and daily quests, with Dark Energy Crystals (DEC) functioning as the primary reward token. Players also earn Splintershards (SPS), a governance and staking token that opens up further earning opportunities and influence over game decisions. Splinterlands features an active rental market where players can lease high-value cards for passive income or strategic gameplay advantages. Its layered ecosystem appeals to both casual players and competitive strategists, offering low-cost entry points but rewarding those who invest time in understanding game mechanics and card economics.

11. The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a community-driven metaverse platform that allows players to create, own, and monetize virtual experiences. Unlike traditional games with set narratives, The Sandbox gives users the tools to design interactive spaces, using intuitive software like Game Maker and VoxEdit. Land ownership is a central pillar, with each virtual plot existing as an NFT that can be developed, sold, or rented for income.

The native SAND token powers all in-game transactions, including asset purchases, staking, and governance participation. Players can earn by creating and selling NFT assets, hosting games or experiences on their land, or trading parcels in the open marketplace. As the ecosystem evolves, The Sandbox has become a hub for digital creators, brands, and communities, many of whom use the platform to launch branded events, collectibles, or digital storefronts.

While the game doesn’t follow traditional gameplay loops, its creative freedom and monetization opportunities make it one of the most robust NFT metaverse platforms today. Earning potential scales with a player’s ability to build, collaborate, or speculate on land and digital goods.

Final words

The NFT gaming landscape in 2025 is more mature, diverse, and player-focused than ever before. But while the opportunities for ownership and earning are real, they also come with a learning curve and varying levels of commitment.

For newcomers, the best approach is to start slow. Explore a game’s mechanics, test its economy, and engage with the community before making significant investments. Many of these platforms offer free-to-play entry points or low-risk ways to participate, making it easier to understand the system without diving in too deep, too soon.

