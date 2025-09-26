Ozak AI ($OZ) has become one of the most popular AI-based blockchain solutions, which is a combination of artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure with tokenized growth. It combines the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and OSN (Ozak Stream Network) to provide scalable, secure, and real-time data solutions.Ozak AI ($OZ) has become one of the most popular AI-based blockchain solutions, which is a combination of artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure with tokenized growth. It combines the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and OSN (Ozak Stream Network) to provide scalable, secure, and real-time data solutions.

Top 3 Altcoins Under $1: Solana (SOL), XRP, and Ozak AI—Which Are the Best Picks for Investors Seeking Big Returns?

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 17:45
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.008643-27.97%
Solana
SOL$196.03-0.91%
XRP
XRP$2.7475-2.19%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1145-1.63%

Ozak AI ($OZ) has become one of the most popular AI-based blockchain solutions, which is a combination of artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure with tokenized growth. It combines the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and OSN (Ozak Stream Network) to provide scalable, secure, and real-time data solutions. Ozak AI, with its current presale and growing partnerships, is staking a claim as one of the leading competitors of the altcoins under the $1 price bracket.

Ozak AI Presale Growth and ROI Potential

The Ozak AI presale has passed several levels with a progressive rise in price. At Stage 1, the OZ token was priced at $0.001. Stage 2 rose to $0.002, and Stage 3 shifted to $0.003. The current stage is of inexpensive price, which is estimated at $0.012, and the following stage is planned to be $0.014. A presale target price of one dollar is equivalent to a 200x presale return in the first stage.

To date, some 920,085,937.27 $OZ has been sold by Ozak AI, bringing up $3,441,050.60. The total amount of tokens to be supplied is 10 billion, and 3 billion will be given during the presale, 3 billion to the community and ecosystem, 2 billion to reserves, 1 billion to liquidity, and 1 billion to the team and advisors. This open allocation assists in sustainable development.

The ROI math shows a clear possibility. From $0.001 to $0.012, investors in Stage 1 have already seen a 1100% increase. Upon reaching the $1 target, Stage 1 investors would achieve 200x returns, while current participants at $0.012 could secure over 80x returns.

Ozak AI Features and Partnerships

Ozak AI incorporates DePIN to provide fault-tolerant, decentralized, and real-time infrastructure. Its OSN system retrieves tamper-free and precise data across various networks, which fortifies applications such as predictive analytics, Internet of Things integration, and financial modeling. The Ozak Prediction Agent builds on these features by automatically interpreting proprietary and external data in order to aid decision-making.

New alliances make it stronger in terms of its ecosystem. The partnership with Pyth Network incorporates real-time financial feeds of blockchains. Ozak AI makes trading solutions and provides access to liquidity on a larger scale with the help of Dex3. Other integrations with SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume present cross-chain capabilities, agent upgrades, multi-chain data access, and no-code Web3 integration. Staking and rewarding of token holders is also introduced by the introduction of the Ozak AI Rewards Hub.

Such collaborations and technology integrations emphasize the practical applications of Ozak AI beyond speculation. As part of its roadmap,  cross-chain compatible and expanding into enterprise-grade analytics and decentralized applications.

Market Comparison with Solana and XRP

At the time of reporting, Solana trades at $202.38 with a daily trading volume of $8.06 billion. It has declined 2.95% in 24 hours and 16.31% in the past week. With a circulating supply of 540 million SOL, its market cap stands at $111.23 billion.

XRP is priced at $2.85 with a 24-hour volume of $6.48 billion. It has dropped 0.98% in 24 hours and 7.36% in the past week. It has 60 billion XRP in circulation, which makes it have a market cap of $170.19 billion.

Although Solana and XRP are solid and liquid assets, their current valuation restricts possible ROI in comparison to Ozak AI. At the presale stages, the investors in Ozak AI can realize a greater upside owing to its low entry price and future listings.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

Whales buy 158M DOGE, price nears $0.29 resistance, ETF launches with $17M volume. What's next for Dogecoin?
DOGE
DOGE$0.22577-1.29%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 15:41
Partager
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07414-8.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016577+3.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17966+0.14%
Boom
BOOM$0.007625-0.18%
Solana
SOL$195.95-1.11%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound