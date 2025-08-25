Top 3 Altcoins Winning While Market Surges to $5 Trillion – Wall Street Investment Leaders

As digital assets gain fresh attention, a handful of coins have moved far ahead of the rest. Major Wall Street players are turning to these standout tokens as the total market’s value climbs to new highs. These three altcoins are being closely watched for their sharp moves and strong appeal among top investors.

Ethereum (ETH)

Source: TradingView

Ethereum traded between $4245 and $5136 this week. The coin is up 4.94% in 7 days, 26.08% in a month, and 88.36% over six months. The 10-day average sits at $4740.59, just above the 100-day line at $4593.48. That steady climb keeps eyes on the next move.

Energy is cooling. RSI at 40.22 shows demand has dipped, Stochastic at 12.33 points to oversold ground, and MACD is negative at −14.27. These signals hint at short pauses rather than panic. As long as buyers defend 4245, the longer trend that added almost 90% in half a year stays alive.

If ETH lifts through $5136, the first test waits at $5492, about 16% above the 10-day average. A clear break could open $6383, nearly 35% higher. Failure to hold $4245 risks a slide to the main support at $3710, roughly −22%, and in a harsher shakeout $2819, about −41%. The past month’s 26% jump suggests momentum favors another run, yet the chart warns that patience may be needed before the next leg.

Hyperliquid (HYPE)



Source: TradingView

DeFi token HYPE slipped about 1% this week, but it still shows a 3% climb in the past month and a huge 126% jump over six months. The coin now trades between $41.97 and $48.51, sitting a touch under its 10-day average of $46.07 and slightly above the 100-day line of 43.48. That mix points to a market that cooled off short term yet keeps a long-run uptrend alive.

The nearest ceiling is $50.99. A close above it could unlock fresh bids toward $57.53, meaning roughly 8% to 22% upside from the middle of the current band. Support rests at $37.91, then $31.37. A slide through those floors would hand back about 15% to 30% of recent gains. Momentum signals lean neutral-to-positive: RSI sits near $52, the stochastic mirrors it, and MACD stays in green, hinting bulls still have a slight edge.

With the 10-day average above the 100-day and the long-term chart still doubling since winter, odds favor another push higher once the week’s pullback fades. Holding above $44 could trigger a run toward $51 in the near term and even $57 later, for an extra 10%-20%. A break under $38 would flip the script and likely drag HYPE back to the low $30s.

Sui (SUI)



Source: TradingView

Sui now trades between $3.38 and $3.92 after sliding 4.57% in 7 days and 8.99% in 30 days. Yet the coin holds a 21.71% gain over 6 months, so the longer track stays green. Momentum cooled last week, but buyers did not vanish.

The 10 day average is $3.66 while the 100 day average is $3.61, so price hugs its base lines. RSI near 40 and a 12.48 stochastic point to oversold ground. MACD at -0.0139 shows only mild downward push.

If buyers step in, SUI could climb to the $4.15 cap, about 14% up from the mid band. Clearing that may call $4.70, a 29% rise. A slip below $3.38 risks $3.07, down 16%, or even $2.53, a 31% fall. Right now the odds tilt to a rebound.

Conclusion

ETH, HYPE, and SUI post good gains, yet XYZVerse (XYZ) surfaces as the first all-sport memecoin targeting 20,000% growth via a community-driven fusion of sports and memes.

