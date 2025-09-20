Q4 2025 is expected to be a strong phase for the crypto market as investors anticipate huge gains. Among cryptos most investors are watching are Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). However the coin drawing the biggest attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced under a dollar at $0.035 in its ongoing presale.  With a dual […]Q4 2025 is expected to be a strong phase for the crypto market as investors anticipate huge gains. Among cryptos most investors are watching are Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). However the coin drawing the biggest attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced under a dollar at $0.035 in its ongoing presale.  With a dual […]

Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That Could Skyrocket 1500% in 2025

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 15:30
1
1$0.008929-10.79%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001289-2.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000592-1.16%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02428-5.59%

Q4 2025 is expected to be a strong phase for the crypto market as investors anticipate huge gains. Among cryptos most investors are watching are Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). However the coin drawing the biggest attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced under a dollar at $0.035 in its ongoing presale. 

With a dual lending-and-borrowing protocol, overcollateralized stablecoin plans, and presale phases filling up rapidly, MUTM is starting to look more and more like the wildcard that has the potential to really reward buyers with huge gains in 2025.

Shiba Inu Holds Near $0.00001345 Amid Meme-Coin Dynamics

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at approximately $0.00001345, with its intraday range between approximately $0.00001289 and $0.00001360. The price continues to exhibit the volatility typical of meme-coins, with recent gains largely driven by social momentum and speculative demand rather than fundamental news.

Support is located close to $0.00001280, and resistance between $0.00001400-$0.00001450 is limiting near-term gains in the lack of new stimulus or positive news. Compared to SHIB’s speculative model, Mutuum Finance is being viewed by some investors as having higher return potential under supportive market conditions.

Dogecoin Price Steadies Amid Changing Meme-Coin Market

Dogecoin (DOGE) is resting at around $0.2545, with comparatively subdued action over the past 24 hours. It has continued to trade comfortably above its recent support levels at $0.22–$0.24 but has encountered resistance at around $0.28–$0.30, making significant upward movements increasingly doubtful in the lack of fresh catalysts. Much of DOGE’s recent momentum has been based on community momentum and social activity, as opposed to fundamental developments or further utility. On the other hand, there are investors comparing the prospects of DOGE to Mutuum Finance’s, arguing MUTM might offer a more stable path to higher gains in the next bull run.

Mutuum Finance Presale Increase

Mutuum Finance has had a record-breaking presale rate of traction and has over 16,410 investors buying coins to raise over $16.01 million raised to date. During Phase 6, tokens can be bought at $0.035 per token. Its tiered system is a reward structure and early birds are set to gain maximum advantages.

In a bid to provide security in its ecosystem, Mutuum Finance has collaborated with CertiK to introduce a formal bug bounty program and a reward pool, which is valued at $50,000 USDT. All vulnerabilities found will be rewarded for, in a  system given in four severity levels i.e., critical, major, minor and low. By making its platform available for external developer and researcher scrutiny, Mutuum is thus exposing itself to the latest security measures, giving a sense of security and assurance to its pool of investors.

The ultimate goal of Mutuum Finance is to revolutionize the idea of DeFi as it stands today. Aside from that, the project is also promoting early adopters by providing $100,000 giveaway where 10 winners will receive a reward of 10,000 MUTM.

Building a Trustworthy and secure Ecosystem

Beyond the overall creation of an ecosystem, Mutuum Finance will introduce a USD stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. In comparison to algorithmic stablecoins, which have depegged in times of financial stress, the stablecoin introduced by Mutuum will be considered to be non-algorithmic and overcollateralized and hence can retain its peg in times of financial distress.

The mechanism uses the stability of idle collateral reserves to be long-term stable with a value preservation guarantee. This renders the stablecoin a safe medium of exchange, and a safe depository. The top 2025 altcoin bet goes in favor of Mutuum Finance (MUTM), with at least 15x ROI for early investors.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming the best under-$1 cryptocurrency with more substance than meme-driven hype like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Currently in Stage 6 at $0.035, MUTM has raised $16.01M+ from 16,410 investors, with strong demand pushing it toward the next stage at $0.04. Lock in Stage 6 tokens now before the price increases.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

OVERTAKE Marketplace Prepares for September Launch with Web3 Innovations

OVERTAKE Marketplace Prepares for September Launch with Web3 Innovations

The post OVERTAKE Marketplace Prepares for September Launch with Web3 Innovations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Aug 26, 2025 13:43 OVERTAKE, a new venture from Asia’s leading gaming marketplaces, is set to launch in September, offering secure onchain escrow and a creator-first storefront for gamers and developers. OVERTAKE, an emerging marketplace from some of Asia’s largest gaming secondary platforms like ItemBay and ItemMania, is set to revolutionize the digital asset trading landscape with its official launch in September, according to Sui Foundation. These platforms, which facilitate a substantial $700 million USD in annual trades, are now entering the Web3 space, leveraging the robust infrastructure and security of the Sui blockchain. From Closed Beta to Official Launch OVERTAKE’s journey began with a Closed Beta Test (CBT) in May, which recorded $63,000 in trades from 195 deals. Following this, an open beta was launched in June, aiming to provide gamers with a secure peer-to-peer trading experience for in-game assets. This phase saw the introduction of various innovative features, including onchain escrow, zkLogin for seamless onboarding, personalized storefronts for sellers, gas fee subsidies, and fiat top-up options through Banxa. By August, the marketplace had attracted over 1,500 users, facilitating more than 500 trades and generating approximately $120,000 in trading volume. The upcoming September launch aims to expand beyond its current game offerings, Lord Nine and Path of Exile 2, to a wider audience. Innovative Onchain Escrow OVERTAKE is redefining peer-to-peer trading with its onchain escrow system, which uses a 2-of-3 multisig approach involving the buyer, seller, and platform. This setup locks funds on the Sui blockchain, automatically releasing them once both parties confirm the transaction. This method reduces the risk of disputes, increases transparency with verifiable transactions, and cuts transaction fees from up to 20% on traditional platforms to just 10%. Fiat to Crypto Transactions In addition to escrow,…
SUI
SUI$3.656-3.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08573-3.16%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.5397+10.41%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 00:39
Partager
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.49128+0.88%
MemeCore
M$2.16847-13.79%
Threshold
T$0.01675-1.12%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Partager
Bitcoin may go ‘boring’ as institutional interest ramps up: Michael Saylor

Bitcoin may go ‘boring’ as institutional interest ramps up: Michael Saylor

Strategy's Michael Saylor said that lower Bitcoin volatility benefits “mega institutions” but disappoints thrill-seekers who thrive on price swings. Bitcoin becoming more appealing to institutional investors may come at the cost of the thrill that attracts retail investors, according to Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor.“You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space and size,” Saylor told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast published to YouTube on Friday.“The conundrum is, well, if the mega institutions are going to enter, if the volatility decreases, it is going to be boring for a while, and because it’s boring for a while, people’s adrenaline rush is going to drop,” Saylor explained. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08573-3.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000708+1.57%
MAY
MAY$0.0451+1.03%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 14:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

OVERTAKE Marketplace Prepares for September Launch with Web3 Innovations

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin may go ‘boring’ as institutional interest ramps up: Michael Saylor

Fed Governor Bowman: Now is the time to consider adjusting policy rates

FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors