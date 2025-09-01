Top 3 Gold Miner stocks to buy right now

The gold mining sector has reasserted itself as one of 2025’s standout asset classes, propelled by U.S. fiscal policy shifts, geopolitical uncertainty, and record central bank demand.

With President Donald Trump doubling down on tariffs and openly pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut rates, investors are increasingly turning to gold as a hedge against inflation, dollar weakness, and broader market volatility.

The result has been a surge not just in bullion, but in the equities that track the sector. The NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index has gained over 50% year-to-date, easily outpacing gold’s own 25.3% rise.

Analysts argue that Wall Street is still underpricing the new reality, leaving room for earnings upgrades as higher gold prices flow through balance sheets.

Several names stand out for their strong performance and leverage to the gold rally:

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM)

NEM shares have rallied to $74.40, up 93.9% year-to-date, as the world’s largest gold miner continues to benefit from scale, cost discipline, and exposure to rising bullion prices.

Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ: RGLD)

NEM YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Royal Gold was trading at $179.58, the royalty and streaming specialist is up 33.5% year-to-date. Its asset-light model provides exposure to higher gold prices with lower operating risks, making it a favored pick among institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM)

RGLD YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Agnico Eagle Mines shares sit at $144.17, a gain of 75.8% year-to-date. The Canadian miner has expanded production capacity while keeping costs under control, positioning it as one of the sector’s most attractive growth stories.

AEM YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

While gold itself has delivered strong returns in 2025, miners are offering leveraged upside. With Trump-era fiscal and trade policies likely to extend volatility into 2026, analysts expect demand for gold equities to remain robust. For investors seeking exposure to the metal with amplified returns, the leading gold miners remain a compelling bet.