Top 3 Made-in-USA Crypto Projects Defying the Market Slump

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:20
Weighed down by Bitcoin’s decline, the crypto market has stumbled into the new week with a lackluster performance. The slowdown has spilled over into altcoins, dragging broader market sentiment lower.

Still, a handful of US-linked projects are drawing attention as investors look for pockets of opportunity. Here are three Made in USA coins worth watching this week.

Zebec Network (ZBCN)

ZBCN has defied today’s market dip to record 23% gains over the past 24 hours. Its trading volume has also climbed by 136%, totaling $33.38 million. 

This spike in activity shows that, despite broader weakness across the market, traders are flocking to ZBCN.

When both price and trading volume rise in tandem, it signals strong conviction behind the move. This means that ZBCN’s price rally is backed by real demand, which could further drive up its value.

If accumulation continues to grow, ZBCN could climb further to test resistance at $0.005028.

ZBCN Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, if momentum fades and buy-side pressure weakens, its price could breach $0.004507 and retreat toward $0.0041 as traders take profits.

Bertram The Pomeranian (BERT)

Meme asset BERT has also bucked the recent market dip, posting 7% gains in the past week. This makes it another made in the USA coin to watch this week. 

On the daily chart, the token’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken above the 50-neutral line and is climbing, indicating that buying momentum is building. As of this writing, this key momentum indicator is at 52.92. 

The RSI indicator measures an asset’s overbought and oversold market conditions. It ranges between 0 and 100. Values above 70 suggest that the asset is overbought and due for a price decline, while values under 30 indicate that the asset is oversold and may witness a rebound.

BERT’s RSI readings indicate market participants prefer accumulation over distribution. If this trend continues, its price could continue to rise. In this scenario, it could rally to $0.0757.

BERT Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, if demand stalls, BERT’s price could drop under $0.0651.

Avalanche (AVAX)

AVAX has climbed 10% in the past day, standing out as one of the stronger performers despite the market’s sluggish trend. 

An assessment of its Elder-Ray Index on the daily chart shows a positive reading, indicating that demand is building momentum. This suggests that buyers are regaining control after recent sell-offs.

If demand continues to surge, AVAX could push higher and breach the $35 price level, opening the door for further upside. 

AVAX Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

Conversely, if buying pressure weakens and sentiment turns, the token risks slipping back toward support around $30.23

Source: https://beincrypto.com/3-made-in-usa-coins-fourth-week-september/

