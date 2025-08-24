Top 4 catalysts for Bitcoin and the crypto market

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/24 13:01
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00241--%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.716-1.96%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015735-24.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10037-1.02%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.18-1.91%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
A Stack Of Cryptocurrencies Including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin

Bitcoin and the crypto market rebounded on Friday after Jerome Powell’s dovish statement. Ethereum jumped to an all-time high, continuing a surge that started in April when it bottomed at $1,350. This article looks at the top catalysts for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market this week.

NVIDIA earnings

The most important catalyst for the stock and crypto market this week will be the NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday. These numbers will be particularly important because it is the largest company in the world and a major beneficiary of the artificial intelligence industry.

Therefore, strong results will hint that the industry is doing well and push the stock and crypto markets higher. Analysts predict that NVDIA’s revenue will be a whopping $46 billion, 53% jump from last year. One analyst sees the number being $52 billion. 

There are other notable companies that will publish their results this week, including CrowdStrike, Dell, and Marvell Technologies. 

US PCE report to impact crypto market

Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market will react to the upcoming Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) report on Thursday. This is a crucial number that provides information on price movements on goods and services in the urban and rural areas. This differs from the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which looks at the prices in urban areas.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the latest PCE report on Friday. Economists expect the data to show that the core PCE rose 0.3% in July, translating to a YoY gain of 2.8%. 

The agency will also release the personal income and spending data. This report, together with the August inflation and nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data, will influence the next actions of the Federal Reserve. 

The other top macro data to watch this week will be GDP, consumer confidence, and the durable goods report.

Read more: Top cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Pi Coin, Avalanche, Polkadot

Top crypto unlocks this week

Crypto unlocks are important because they introduce more tokens to the market. Historically, these unlocks have been bearish because they increase supply when there is limited demand. 

Pi Network will continue its daily unlocks by releasing 49 million tokens in the market. This will not be a surprise since Pi is known for its huge unlocks that will continue for years. 

Axelar will be the other major crypto to have an unlock this week. It will unlock tokens worth $5 million, representing 1.5% of the float. Ronin, one of the top players in gaming, will also unlock tokens worth $10 million.

The biggest unlocks will come from Optimism (OP) and RedStone, which will unlock $25 million and $16.5 million. 

Read more: Jackson Hole Symposium: what Powell said about economic effects of Trump’s tariffs

The post Top 4 catalysts for Bitcoin and the crypto market appeared first on Invezz

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.103-0.49%
Everscale
EVER$0.01059-5.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0671-3.73%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
XRP Surges Are Coming – Pocket XRP Daily with WinnerMining

XRP Surges Are Coming – Pocket XRP Daily with WinnerMining

2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for XRP. After years of uncertainty, the landscape is finally clearing: Ripple’s SEC Case is Closed. They paid a $125M fine — legal risk? Gone. Stablecoins Are Legal. The GENIUS Act ensures everything runs on the right side of the law. Fed Support is Growing. Vice
Vice
VICE$0.01287+1.02%
XRP
XRP$3.0453-0.47%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0259-3.35%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 14:00
Partager
Wall Street Turns its Attention to Polkadot, While This Altcoin Breaks All Records

Wall Street Turns its Attention to Polkadot, While This Altcoin Breaks All Records

Wall Street’s growing fascination with blockchain technology is starting to move beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, and Polkadot is now emerging […] The post Wall Street Turns its Attention to Polkadot, While This Altcoin Breaks All Records appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006258-1.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1301-2.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00693-4.41%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/24 13:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

XRP Surges Are Coming – Pocket XRP Daily with WinnerMining

Wall Street Turns its Attention to Polkadot, While This Altcoin Breaks All Records

Official Trump Coin Price Prediction: Trading at $8.95 with 1.86% Dip, Showing Market Jitters as Arctic Pablo Presale Rockets to $3.5M

Unpacking Official Trump Coin’s Wild Ride and Why Arctic Pablo Coin’s Presale Is Electrifying