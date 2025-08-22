Top 4 Reasons Ethereum Is Beating Bitcoin Right Now

2025/08/22
Ethereum

Ethereum is stealing the spotlight from Bitcoin, with analysts at JPMorgan pointing to strong institutional inflows and regulatory momentum as catalysts behind ETH’s recent rally.

According to a new JPMorgan report, Ethereum ETFs attracted a record $5.4 billion in July, matching Bitcoin ETFs for the first time. But while Bitcoin funds have since seen modest outflows in August, Ethereum products have continued to post steady inflows, underscoring growing investor appetite.

ETH’s outperformance has been most pronounced since July, when the U.S. passed the GENIUS Act, providing a legal framework for stablecoins. Analysts say anticipation of another landmark crypto market structure bill expected in September is further boosting confidence.

Why Ethereum Is Beating Bitcoin

JPMorgan outlined four key reasons why Ethereum is pulling ahead:

  1. Staking Potential for ETFs – Market watchers expect the SEC to eventually approve staking features for spot ETH ETFs, allowing investors to earn yields without needing the standard 32 ETH minimum.
  2. Corporate Treasury Adoption – Roughly 10 public companies now hold Ethereum on their balance sheets, representing 2.3% of circulating supply. Some plan to operate validators for staking rewards, while others are exploring liquid staking and DeFi yield strategies.
  3. Regulatory Clarity on Staking Tokens – The SEC has informally signaled that liquid staking derivatives may not qualify as securities, easing concerns among institutions, though the stance has yet to be formalized.
  4. In-Kind Redemptions for ETFs – The regulator’s approval of in-kind redemptions for both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs allows institutions to redeem shares directly in crypto instead of cash. Analysts say this reduces costs, increases efficiency, and helps prevent forced liquidations during large withdrawals.

Room for Growth

While Bitcoin still dominates in corporate and institutional portfolios, JPMorgan’s team believes Ethereum has far more room to expand. With ETF adoption accelerating and treasuries gradually adding ETH, analysts suggest the asset could see substantial inflows in the coming months if the current momentum continues.

