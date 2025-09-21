Ozak AI’s presale has quickly become one of the hottest AI token launches of 2025.Ozak AI’s presale has quickly become one of the hottest AI token launches of 2025.

Top 5 AI Tokens to Buy Now—Why Ozak AI Ranks Above the Rest for Profitability and Investor Hype

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/21 17:36
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.51-5.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355+0.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1492+5.74%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-4.91%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000326+0.21%

Ozak AI’s presale has quickly become one of the hottest AI token launches of 2025. The journey began at just $0.001 in Stage 1, then climbed through $0.002 in Stage 2, $0.003 in Stage 3, $0.005 in Stage 4, and $0.01 in Stage 5. It now sits at Stage 6 with a price of $0.012, meaning early investors from Stage 1 are already up over 1,100% in gains.

Up to date, Ozak AI has sold over 914 million tokens, raising more than $3.3 million in funding. The project has a total supply of 10 billion tokens, with 30% allocated to presale and another 30% reserved for the ecosystem and community, ensuring strong engagement and liquidity. The $OZ token has already surged by 1,100%, and with a projected public listing at $1, early investors could see gains of over 20,000% if these targets are achieved.

Market Performance of ASI, IP, NEAR, and RENDER

Even though Ozak AI is top in profitability and hype to follow, there is a range of other AI tokens that attract interest for their usefulness and market power.

  1. The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is the unified token born from the merger of SingularityNET (AGIX), Fetch.ai (FET), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN). This consolidation brings together leading decentralized AI projects into a single ecosystem, creating one of the most ambitious alliances in the crypto and AI space.

FET is trading at approximately $0.6475, with a market capitalization around $1.53 billion. The token has experienced a slight decline of 0.39% in the last 24 hours. This consolidation aims to streamline the ecosystem, offering a single asset for investors and participants in the decentralized AI space.

  1. Story Protocol (IP) is a decentralized platform enabling users to create and share interactive narratives. As of September 21, 2025, the IP token is trading at approximately $12.40, reflecting a 16.45% increase over the past 24 hours. The market capitalization stands at around $3.92 billion with a circulating supply of approximately 312.66 million IP tokens.

  2. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a scalable blockchain platform designed for decentralized applications. Currently, NEAR is priced at $3.12, experiencing a 0.13% rise in the last 24 hours. The protocol's market cap is approximately $3.89 billion with a circulating supply of about 1.25 billion NEAR tokens.

  3. Render Network (RENDER) is a decentralized platform that taps into idle GPU resources to provide cost-efficient 3D rendering for creators and studios. By allowing GPU owners to monetize their unused processing power, the network significantly reduces rendering costs compared to traditional cloud solutions. 

The platform has been widely adopted in the creative industry though it still faces some challenges with scaling and higher infrastructure costs as demand grows. Right now, RENDER is trading around $4.00, with a 24-hour range of $3.91 to $4.02, showing steady performance in the market.

These four tokens are still competitive; the yields of the Ozak AI presale and aggressive expansion are set to be ahead of its competitors in terms of investor sentiment.

Ozak AI: Leveraging AI and DePIN and Strategic Partnerships

Ozak AI is more than just a presale token; it’s an AI-powered service that combines artificial intelligence with DePIN, the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network. The platform operates through a network of Prediction Agents (PAs) and the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), along with EigenLayer AVS, Arbitrum Orbit integration, Ozak Data Vaults, real-time data analysis, and automated smart contract execution. Security is a priority, with CertiK audits and in-house smart contract verification giving investors confidence.

To build a strong ecosystem and stick to its roadmap, Ozak AI has formed strategic alliances with Hive Intel, which provides AI-driven market intelligence; SINT, which develops AI-based trading solutions; and Weblume, which focuses on AI data infrastructure. Its DePIN design ensures scalability through decentralized infrastructure, and cross-chain functionality allows the system to expand to other blockchain ecosystems smoothly.

Conclusion

The hype around AI tokens highlights the potential of the sector, but Ozak AI is clearly more profitable and utility-driven than the alternatives. In Stage 1, early adopters paid only $0.001, which has already given them expected gains of over 1,100% by Stage 6. With more than $3.3 million raised, strong partnerships, and an ambitious AI and DePIN ecosystem, Ozak AI represents real innovation and opportunity. While other AI tokens like ASI, IP, RENDER, and OCNEAR are strong competitors, Ozak AI’s momentum and clearly defined roadmap make it a top choice for investors seeking high growth in 2025.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Two crypto platforms are fiercely competing: Kalshi captures the volumes, Polymarket buys respectability. Sports betting, regulators, and billions join the prediction feast. L’article Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 16:05
Partager
Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

HYPE could attempt a shot at $60 or higher in the next few weeks or days.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.54-5.36%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 16:00
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.09023-14.61%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001833-0.10%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

Ondo Finance Launches USDY Yieldcoin on Stellar, Bringing Tokenized U.S. Treasuries to Users