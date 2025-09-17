Top 5 Altcoins To Buy Before FOMC Meeting Today

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/17 14:13
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000523-7.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1258+0.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201+0.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02516-0.47%
altcoins

The post Top 5 Altcoins To Buy Before FOMC Meeting Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Altcoins are beginning to move as Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate their gains. The Federal Reserve’s September 17 meeting could act as the next market catalyst. In past cycles, altcoins have outperformed once the larger assets found direction.

The Altcoin Season Index is now at 68 out of 100. That level shows that altcoins are starting to gain ground, though the market has not yet reached peak levels. The total altcoin market cap stands close to $1.8 trillion, leaving room for further growth. Several projects stand out as the altcoin phase begins:

Ondo (ONDO)

Ondo focuses on tokenized real-world assets. The value on its platform has grown more than 20% in the past month. New partnerships and active user growth suggest steady demand. If tokenization adoption continues, Ondo is positioned to benefit.

Centrifuge (CFG)

Centrifuge has more than $1.1 billion locked in its network. Despite that, its market value is still modest compared to other projects in the sector. The token remains far below its all-time high, giving it room to recover if asset tokenization expands.

Axelar (AXL)

Axelar connects over 80 blockchains through its cross-chain network. The project has more than $1.1 billion in value locked, but its token price has not kept pace with its growth. As interoperability becomes more important, Axelar could see higher demand.

  • Also Read :
  •   Fed Rate Cut Looms: What’s Next for Ethereum and Cardano?
  •   ,

Telcoin (TEL)

Telcoin has gained more than 200% over the past year. Its supply is almost fully released, which limits new dilution. The project is developing the Telcoin Digital Asset Bank and has launched stablecoins within its mobile wallet. The app already supports money transfers to more than 20 countries and 30 e-wallets.

Telcoin also works with GSMA, a major player in global telecom. With billions of mobile subscribers worldwide, the potential reach is large. The token is still trading well below its 2021 peak of $0.065, which leaves room for growth if adoption continues.

Plume (PLUME)

Plume is a new entrant in the tokenization space. It supports 144 tokenized assets and has more than $170 million locked. The project has also attracted over 200,000 holders, reflecting steady adoption. With more than 180 projects tied to its ecosystem, it could gain ground if the real-world asset sector continues to expand.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

What time is the FOMC announcement?

The Federal Reserve’s FOMC announcements typically occur at 2:00 PM Eastern Time on the second day of their two-day meeting, followed by a press conference.

How will the Fed rate decision affect crypto?

Lowering interest rates generally makes it cheaper to borrow, which can lead to increased liquidity and a higher appetite for riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.

What is the Altcoin Season Index?

The Altcoin Season Index measures the market’s sentiment toward altcoins. A high score, like 68, indicates that altcoins are starting to outperform Bitcoin.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

PANews reported on September 17th that Newfire Technology Holdings Limited (1611.HK), Hong Kong's first publicly listed digital asset management platform, and Boyaa Interactive International Limited (0434.HK) announced a strategic partnership to jointly explore opportunities in the Web3 ecosystem. Newfire Technology will provide Boyaa Interactive with a digital asset compliance management program to support the development of its Web3 gaming ecosystem. It is reported that Boyaa Interactive has been deploying its Web3 strategy since 2023, and as of late August 2025, it has held approximately 3,670 bitcoins. Earlier news reported that Boyaa Interactive spent approximately HK$219 million this week to purchase a total of approximately 245 bitcoins .
Bitcoin
BTC$116,775.08+1.01%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.0127-15.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 15:31
Partager
China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

SMIC begins trials of China’s first advanced lithography tools.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 14:30
Partager
The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the Bitcoin whale @qwatio, known as the "Insider Brother", opened a short position against James Wynn
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003761+4.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791-7.70%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 22:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup