Top 5 Cross-Chain Solutions Set to Outperform ETH—LYNO's Presale Gains Momentum

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 14:48
Ethereum will continue to be the foundation of decentralized finance (DeFi), although constraints on speed, cost, and scalability are allowing new cross-chain solutions to shine. LYNO is fast rising on the increasingly long list of contenders, as its arbitrage protocol is powered by AI, with a presale cost of only $0.05 per token.

With the evolution of cross-chain ecosystems, there are 5 projects that are currently being proclaimed as the next generation of solutions that will transform DeFi outside the scope of Ethereum. LYNO is among the first to bring together automation, artificial intelligence, and transparent governance, and few have tried, as many other organizations have.

Cosmos (ATOM)—The Internet of Blockchains
Cosmos has been marketing itself as the “Internet of Blockchains” and provides a platform on which developers can create application-specific blockchains that can be communicated with. Cosmos has made its Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol one of the leaders in the interoperability field, which makes it a pillar of the current cross-chain ecosystem.

Polkadot (DOT)—The Parachain Pioneer and Chainlink (LINK)—The Oracle Network

Polkadot takes a different approach with its parachain model, enabling multiple blockchains to run in parallel while still being secured by the Relay Chain. This structure supports specialized use cases without sacrificing scalability, giving Polkadot a strong foothold in multi-chain infrastructure. 

While best known as an oracle provider, Chainlink is expanding into cross-chain solutions through its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). By connecting blockchains and enabling secure data transfer, Chainlink is building the tools necessary for broader adoption of DeFi applications across ecosystems.

Avalanche (AVAX)—Fast and Flexible

Avalanche’s consensus mechanism and subnet architecture make it one of the fastest networks in crypto. Its low fees and compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) contracts allow developers to deploy cross-chain applications quickly and cost-effectively.

LYNO (LYNO)—AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage

Although Cosmos, Polkadot, Chainlink, and Avalanche are known, LYNO is the new kid on the block as far as innovation in cross-chain technology is concerned. LYNO is an AI-based cross-chain arbitrage protocol that is built to detect and implement profitable trades across over 15 EVM-compatible blockchains, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon.

The AI and machine learning engine lies at the core of LYNO and is used to scan liquidity pools and detect discrepancies in real time. These opportunities are then automatically implemented using smart contracts, removing human error and, in that way, making trades trustless and transparent.

Features Setting LYNO Apart

The architecture of LYNO encompasses a large set of protections: zero-knowledge proofs, commit-reveals, circuit breakers, slippage protections, multi-sig authorization, gas optimization, and timeouts ensure the reliability and safety of user funds. It is also self-governed, such that upgrades, fee structures, and integrations on bridges are all voted on by the community with a 100,000-token stake requirement to vote. This will guarantee that those who are serious participants make decisions.

To individuals who are devoted to the ecosystem, LYNO has tiers of staking and rewards starting with Bronze to Diamond, with varying yields depending on stakes and time locked up. In addition to the Cyberscope audit and open reporting, LYNO offers confidence to investors in functionality and security.

Conclusion

The cross-chain solutions are playing an essential role in the development of DeFi, and although well-known projects such as Cosmos, Polkadot, Chainlink, and Avalanche are actively developing the ecosystem, LYNO is becoming a new player. 

Its AI-driven arbitrage system, community-based governance, and audited security have LYNO creating real use in an industry that is open to change. LYNO, already with a presale around at a mere $0.05 per token, is making inroads with the top cross-chain projects, showing that the future of DeFi may not only surpass Ethereum but it may even excel it.

For more information about LYNO, visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news from DWF Labs, it announced a partnership with MemeCore to support the first L1 project designed specifically for Meme 2.0. The project's token M has risen 20.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $2.94, up 333% since September.
PANews2025/09/18 15:10
UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK’s FCA proposes crypto rules to boost transparency, protect consumers, and balance innovation with regulation; consultation open until 2026. The United Kingdom has taken a new step toward regulating the fast-growing crypto sector. On Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a consultation paper that sets out how the existing financial rules should apply to […] The post UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:30
