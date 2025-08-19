Top 5 Cryptos to Buy in August Before They Explode — $0.005 Ethereum AI Project Aiming for $1 Listing

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:54
Threshold
T$0.01605-1.83%
Waves
WAVES$1.361+1.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.05071+4.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09947-1.08%
XRP
XRP$2.9411-1.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1156-2.52%

August feels like a pressure cooker for crypto, with Ozak AI, LayerZero, Aptos, XRP and Polkadot all sitting on possible breakout setups. Some are building momentum quietly, others are already in motion.

Ozak AI is already turning heads with its presale, pulling in over $1.8 million. The rest of the list has its own catalysts, from big partnerships to network upgrades.

Ozak AI and the $0.005 Ethereum AI Project

The Ethereum AI project Ozak AI is making waves before it even lists. Sitting at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence, it’s not just chasing trends. The fourth presale stage is already underway, selling over 129 million tokens and pulling in more than $1.8 million at $0.005 each.

Built on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network, Ozak AI offers real-time, secure and fail-free data processing. Smart contracts control every transaction, and everything stays unmodified on the blockchain. The token has been listed on Coingecko and CoinMarketCap, with media attention from CryptoDaily, Cryptopolitan and Cointelegraph adding more weight to its credibility.

LayerZero and ZRO Token Momentum

The LayerZero crypto project is giving serious signs of movement. It’s an interoperability protocol connecting blockchains in a way that avoids clunky and risky bridging systems. Its goal? Let DApps talk to each other across networks without friction.

The buzz got louder when the LayerZero Foundation announced a $110 million deal to acquire the Stargate protocol. In the 24 hours after the news, ZRO jumped 27 percent and kept rising to 31% for the week. That kind of volume shift doesn’t happen without serious attention from big players.

Aptos Building for a Quiet Comeback

APT hasn’t exactly been the life of the party lately, dropping 1.3% in the last month, which mirrors Bitcoin’s calm. But beneath the surface, the Aptos ecosystem is anything but still.

Its layer 1 blockchain uses the Move programming language for safer, more predictable smart contracts. Developers claim the network can process up to 100,000 transactions per second thanks to a pipelined, modular system. If sentiment flips, APT could be right in the middle of the action.

XRP Still Holding the Bridge

XRP remains one of the most recognized names in the payment side of crypto. Acting as a bridge between currencies, it offers fast cross-border transfers at minimal cost.

Hitting $3.18 on August 12 marks a jaw-dropping 54,076% rise since 2013. Political backing for the crypto sector and any moves from the Federal Reserve on interest rates could give XRP a stronger push this month.

Polkadot’s Quiet but Strong Upgrades

DOT regained the $4 mark in mid-July, rising 14.97% in just a week. Volume spiked 28% to $434 million, which shows the market isn’t ignoring it.

The introduction of Elastic Scaling v1.6.1 now allows parachains to adjust resources for faster transactions. Add the JAM protocol’s cross-chain compatibility and growing staking numbers — 12 million DOT locked — and Polkadot’s developer activity looks alive and well.

Conclusion

August isn’t short on crypto contenders, but this group has a mix of momentum, technical strength and real-world traction. From Ozak AI’s presale surge to Polkadot’s behind-the-scenes upgrades, the table is set for interesting moves in the weeks ahead. Sometimes it’s not about chasing the loudest name, it’s about spotting the ones quietly getting stronger.

For More Information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Source: https://cryptodaily.co.uk/2025/08/top-5-cryptos-to-buy-in-august-before-they-explode-0005-ethereum-ai-project-aiming-for-1-listing

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.51-1.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,355.87-0.79%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+1.26%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05098+5.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0993-1.17%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,355.87-0.79%
MANTRA
OM$0.2378-3.17%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!