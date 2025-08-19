Top 5 Cryptos to Buy in August Before They Explode — $0.005 Ethereum AI Project Aiming for $1 Listing

August feels like a pressure cooker for crypto, with Ozak AI, LayerZero, Aptos, XRP and Polkadot all sitting on possible breakout setups. Some are building momentum quietly, others are already in motion.

Ozak AI is already turning heads with its presale, pulling in over $1.8 million. The rest of the list has its own catalysts, from big partnerships to network upgrades.

Ozak AI and the $0.005 Ethereum AI Project

The Ethereum AI project Ozak AI is making waves before it even lists. Sitting at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence, it’s not just chasing trends. The fourth presale stage is already underway, selling over 129 million tokens and pulling in more than $1.8 million at $0.005 each.

Built on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network, Ozak AI offers real-time, secure and fail-free data processing. Smart contracts control every transaction, and everything stays unmodified on the blockchain. The token has been listed on Coingecko and CoinMarketCap, with media attention from CryptoDaily, Cryptopolitan and Cointelegraph adding more weight to its credibility.

LayerZero and ZRO Token Momentum

The LayerZero crypto project is giving serious signs of movement. It’s an interoperability protocol connecting blockchains in a way that avoids clunky and risky bridging systems. Its goal? Let DApps talk to each other across networks without friction.

The buzz got louder when the LayerZero Foundation announced a $110 million deal to acquire the Stargate protocol. In the 24 hours after the news, ZRO jumped 27 percent and kept rising to 31% for the week. That kind of volume shift doesn’t happen without serious attention from big players.

Aptos Building for a Quiet Comeback

APT hasn’t exactly been the life of the party lately, dropping 1.3% in the last month, which mirrors Bitcoin’s calm. But beneath the surface, the Aptos ecosystem is anything but still.

Its layer 1 blockchain uses the Move programming language for safer, more predictable smart contracts. Developers claim the network can process up to 100,000 transactions per second thanks to a pipelined, modular system. If sentiment flips, APT could be right in the middle of the action.

XRP Still Holding the Bridge

XRP remains one of the most recognized names in the payment side of crypto. Acting as a bridge between currencies, it offers fast cross-border transfers at minimal cost.

Hitting $3.18 on August 12 marks a jaw-dropping 54,076% rise since 2013. Political backing for the crypto sector and any moves from the Federal Reserve on interest rates could give XRP a stronger push this month.

Polkadot’s Quiet but Strong Upgrades

DOT regained the $4 mark in mid-July, rising 14.97% in just a week. Volume spiked 28% to $434 million, which shows the market isn’t ignoring it.

The introduction of Elastic Scaling v1.6.1 now allows parachains to adjust resources for faster transactions. Add the JAM protocol’s cross-chain compatibility and growing staking numbers — 12 million DOT locked — and Polkadot’s developer activity looks alive and well.

Conclusion

August isn’t short on crypto contenders, but this group has a mix of momentum, technical strength and real-world traction. From Ozak AI’s presale surge to Polkadot’s behind-the-scenes upgrades, the table is set for interesting moves in the weeks ahead. Sometimes it’s not about chasing the loudest name, it’s about spotting the ones quietly getting stronger.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.