Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/04 20:17
Top 5 Meme Coins to Buy Now as The Market Consolidates at $66 Billion

Meme coins continue to defy skeptics, carving out a $66 billion niche within the crypto market despite their reputation for volatility and speculation. For investors, timing remains critical, not only in spotting key accumulation ranges but also in identifying the best meme coins to buy before momentum returns.

Recent projects have shown just how quickly valuations can surge, with some tokens moving from modest caps into the billion-dollar range in only days. This fast-paced environment means chasing pumps often ends in heavy corrections, while early entries into innovative projects offer the highest reward potential.

Meme Coin Market Shows Resilience – Here Are Strong Buys Right Now

From established favorites to new meme coin presale dominating retail attention, the meme coin sector shows resilience ahead of the next altcoin season. The challenge lies in separating fleeting hype from projects building unique mechanics and real community strength, which could set the stage for the next breakout rally.

Below are five of the best meme coins to buy now, highlighted by crypto analyst and trader Jacob Crypto Bury. His full analysis video is featured in this article and also available on his YouTube channel.

MemeCore (M)

MemeCore has quickly emerged as one of the standout projects in the meme coin sector, positioning itself as the first layer-1 blockchain specifically built for Meme 2.0. The project has demonstrated explosive growth, skyrocketing from a $433 million market cap to surpass $1 billion in just a short span.

This parabolic move highlights the strong interest surrounding the token, though such rapid price action also raises caution about chasing momentum too late.

At the time of writing, $M has surged to a new all-time high of $1.19, gaining 21% in the past 24 hours. Still, analysts caution that a retest of support in the $0.60–$0.70 range may offer a more favorable entry point for long-term investors.

Despite its volatility, MemeCore remains one of the most trending names in the meme coin market, attracting significant attention on social media and solidifying its reputation as a project to watch closely.

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)

Fartcoin has been showing notable volatility in recent weeks, drawing renewed attention from traders in the meme coin space. After dropping from highs near $1.15, the token slipped to around $0.66 before rebounding toward $0.80, where it currently faces a critical test of momentum.

This price behavior reflects broader consolidation across meme assets, which continue to hold a significant collective market value despite investor caution. The retracement has left many speculating whether Fartcoin is setting up for a recovery phase or simply pausing before another leg lower.

According to Matt on X, $FARTCOIN is beginning to show signs of strength on lower timeframes. He noted that a proper breakout from its downtrend could mark the start of significant momentum, adding that it may happen soon.

With past cycles showing that meme coins can stage sharp rebounds once retail sentiment revives, the $0.80 zone could prove decisive in determining the next move.

If support holds and buying pressure increases during the next altcoin season, analysts believe $FARTCOIN could attempt another rally, potentially revisiting previous resistance levels and rewarding patient holders.

Pepenode (PEPENODE)

Pepenode is emerging as one of the most interesting new meme coin projects, combining viral community energy with a fresh “mine-to-earn” concept.

Unlike traditional mining, where expensive hardware and high energy costs are the norm, Pepenode introduces a gamified system that allows users to purchase nodes, upgrade virtual facilities, and generate rewards in multiple meme tokens, including Pepe and Fartcoin.

This approach makes mining accessible while adding an engaging layer of gameplay, appealing to both crypto investors and meme culture enthusiasts. The project is currently in presale and has already raised nearly $600,000, with the token priced around $0.001047 at the time of writing.

The price is expected to gradually increase across stages, encouraging early participation. Pepenode’s roadmap includes three main phases: the presale, token generation event (TGE), and the full launch of the mine-to-earn game.

Despite being relatively new, the project is already gaining traction, with over 2,400 followers on X and growing community engagement. While meme coins are known for their volatility, Pepenode stands out by blending speculative excitement with real utility through gamification.

If momentum continues, it could evolve into a major contender within the meme coin sector. To take part in the $PEPENODE token presale, visit pepenode.io.

Tokabu House (TOKABHOUSE)

Tokabu House has recently entered the spotlight as a highly speculative meme coin with a very small market capitalization of around $136,000 and liquidity near $50,000. Despite its tiny size, the project has gained attention due to its unique branding around gambling themes and its technical setup.

The token’s price action appears to be consolidating within a symmetrical triangle, a formation often linked to potential breakouts. If broader market conditions improve, particularly with a return of meme season or an altcoin rally, $TOKABHOUSE could see a sharp upward move.

Fibonacci levels suggest the possibility of an 88% upside should momentum build in its favor. Encouragingly, the team shows consistent activity on social media, helping maintain visibility in an otherwise crowded meme coin sector.

Pepe (PEPE)

Pepe has solidified its place as one of the leading meme coins of the current cycle, often being compared to Dogecoin for its strong community-driven momentum. With a current market cap of around $4 billion, Pepe has maintained impressive strength despite broader market fluctuations.

At its peak, the token surpassed $10 billion in valuation during the bull market, showcasing its ability to capture mainstream attention. Presently, $PEPE appears to be in a consolidation and accumulation phase, which many view as a healthy setup for future price action.

Should the anticipated Q4 2025 altcoin season unfold, Pepe could see renewed upside, potentially delivering gains in the range of 20% to 50%. Its steady consolidation highlights resilience and investor confidence, keeping it firmly on the radar as a top meme coin to watch in the upcoming cycle.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

These 52 lessons were learned from the books I read, the lessons I learned from smart traders, and the countless mistakes I made along the way.
PANews2025/04/07 16:51
