Top 5 Missteps First-Time Crypto Investors Often Take (and How to Avoid Them)

This document outlines the five most common and costly mistakes that beginners make when investing in cryptocurrency. By understanding these pitfalls, new investors can significantly improve their chances of success and avoid unnecessary losses in the volatile crypto market.

1. Investing Without Research (FOMO Investing)

One of the biggest mistakes beginners make is investing based on hype or fear of missing out (FOMO) without conducting thorough research. They hear about a coin skyrocketing in value and jump in without understanding the project’s fundamentals, technology, team, or market capitalization.

Why it’s a mistake: