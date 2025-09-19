Top 5 Myths About Supply Chain Digital Transformation (and What the Data Really Says)

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/19 05:48
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000694-14.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00609+3.92%

Digital transformation of supply chains is no longer an update to a technology; it is now a strategy as well as a matter of survival.

The volatility in the marketplace, geopolitical changes, and changing customer demands are compelling firms to come out of the manual process and multiple systems. However, even with the urgency, lingering notions continue to dictate the way various businesses pursue transformation, leading to half-hearted attempts with no measurable outcomes.

Current research by Gartner suggests that only 33% of global supply chain leaders have implemented comprehensive analytics, ERP system upgrades, and automation in their daily business practices, despite most of them, i.e., 78% reporting to have a so-called digital strategy.

Not only is this disconnect typical, but it is also expensive.

New research studies indicate that digitally mature supply chains continually lead their peers in various ways, by making gains of 15-25 percent in their forecast accuracy, 20-30 percent decrease in their operational expenditures, and with a 50 percent faster cycle of decisions.

These are not intangible advantages; these can actually be converted to an increase in customer service levels, less waste, and more profitability. Releasing these outcomes, however, involves organizations addressing and getting rid of some long-term myths that distort the correct motivators of success. Five of the most common myths are then dissected in the following passages, and the facts that the data unveils are revealed.

Myth 1: Digital Transformation Assured by ERP Upgrades alone

Reality: Although an essential enabler, ERP modernization is merely the structural foundation, but not all of the digital engine. Many modern ERP systems provide a single data set and real-time visibility. However, in the absence of or limited integration with IoT sensors, AI-based demand planning, and advanced supply planning software, the benefit can be incremental. Industry survey data indicate that ERP upgrades must also extend the capabilities beyond order-to-delivery cycle time improvements, ballooning to over 30 % when integrated with some predictive capabilities, as opposed to less than 10 %  with no analytic component.

Myth 2: No More Human Decisions

Reality: Automation excels in rules-based and repetitive tasks, such as order assignment or habitual re-stocking. But despite all the above, strategic decisions continue to rely heavily on human judgment, especially in instances where there are disruptions to supply, there are complex trade-offs involved, or simply ethical considerations. Studies show that although it is possible to automate up to 73 % of planning activities, the remaining 27 % are usually associated with disproportionate effects on profitability and customer confidence. Even the most automated systems must have their algorithms overridden by a planner in any unexpected situation, like a port-closure or the introduction of new regulations that algorithms cannot foresee-- paths in which contiguity reasoning dominates simple computation.

Myth 3: Better dashboards are all it takes to Adopt Analytics

Reality: Dashboards are not the only feature of being mature in analytics. They are only descriptive, a picture of what has already occurred; they do not necessarily give a forecast of future circumstances or propose a course of action. The real change can be accomplished via predictive analytics, which can predict the changes in demand up to a few weeks in advance, and prescriptive analytics, which suggests the best inventory management/distribution course of action. Stockouts are decreasing by 22-35 % and excess inventory levels are being cut by 15-25 % as reported by organizations that have implemented predictive and prescriptive models, which also directly increases working capital efficiency.

Myth 4: Digital Transformation Is Costly to Mid-sized Businesses

Reality: In the past, digital transformation was an expensive and complex process that was considered a benefit of large enterprises. The emergence of cloud-native, subscription-based offerings has, however, reduced this cost and complexity. These platforms provide an opportunity to implement the functions with the possibility of serial implementation, and there is no risk associated with implementing a five-year, several-million-dollar project. Research indicates that a large number of those organizations rate their ROI in 12-18 months, range from 20 to 30 %increase in operational performance, and often begin with a single functional area, including warehouse automation or demand planning, then expand throughout the supply chain.

Myth 5: It is impossible to transform due to the complexity of a Global Supply Chain

Reality: It is due to complexity that transformation is necessary. The contemporary supply chain is affected by 40 % more volatility events than 10 years ago, whether due to raw material crunches or excessive weather events. Absent the digital tools, the result of these events is the cascading effects of production delays and failures of service levels. Thousands of possible scenarios (what-if scenarios) can be modeled in seconds using AI-based scenario planning platforms, hence enabling organizations to react to disruption at the hourly rather than weekly time scale. Complexity is no longer an obstacle, but rather something manageable and beneficial, when organizations possess the responsiveness to change faster than their rivals.

Conclusion

Digital transformation is not a magic wand that magically improves your supply chain; instead, it's like a gym membership. They will have the equipment (technology), however, it will come down to whether or not you have the initiative to learn, adapt, and use it effectively regularly or you will achieve… nothing.

The upside? Modernization, predictive analytics, and automation of ERP, when combined correctly, lead your supply chain to greater strength, leaner operations, and increased agility. And, unlike the treadmill in your gym, it won't look down on you because you missed a workout, at least, but your quarterly performance indicators could.

\ \n **

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

PANews reported on June 28 that the Endless Clouds Foundation published an article on the X platform to announce the END token economics: the total supply is 500 million, the
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01449-0.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791+5.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/28 20:05
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1487+5.31%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Partager
Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Federal Reserve (Fed) heeft vandaag, 17 september 2025, een rentebesluit gemaakt. Het Fed rentebesluit is bekend en de rente is verlaagd. De voorzitter van de Fed, Jerome Powell, kondigde aan dat er voldoende ruimte was voor een renteverlaging. Maar waarom daalt de cryptomarkt hierdoor en komt er een cryptomarkt crash?  Federal Reserve (FED) verlaagt de rente Vandaag, op 17 september 2025, heeft Jerome Powell names de Fed de rente verlaagt met 0,25%. Dit betekent dat de rente van 4,25% tot 4,50% naar 4,00% tot 4,25% gaat. De rente is niet meer verlaagd sinds december 2024, maar Powell besloot nu wel de rente te verlagen. Wil je meer lezen over waarom Powell de rente nu omlaag heeft gehaald? Lees dan dit artikel! Bitcoin reageert op renteverlaging Vele investeerders dachten dat een renteverlaging voor een positief sentiment zal zorgen op de cryptomarkt. Helaas voor deze optimistische investeerders is niets minder waar. Op het moment van schrijven zien we dat Bitcoin (BTC) juist de andere kant op reageert. Bitcoin is aan het dalen in plaats van aan het stijgen. In de afgelopen 24 uur zagen we een daling van meer dan 1%. BTC daalde zelfs kortstondig onder de $ 115.000. Dit wijst erop dat de renteverlaging niet voor een positief, maar voor een negatief sentiment heeft gezorgd op de cryptomarkt. Fed renteverlaging: Hoe reageren altcoins op deze verlaging? Bitcoin is misschien de grootste coin, maar niet de enige coin op de markt. Ook altcoins zijn voor vele investeerders van groot belang. Van hoe de markt het afgelopen uur heeft gereageerd zien we in ieder geval dat Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP (de Ripple coin) en Cardano (ADA) aan het dalen zijn. In de afgelopen 24 uur zien we eigenlijk geen groene cijfers meer op de cryptomarkt. Dit betekent dat ook de altcoins reageren op het besluit van de Fed en niet op een positieve manier. Zal dit er juist voor kunnen zorgen dat we een marktcrash gaan zien? Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van uw eerste transactie, we… Continue reading Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Gaat de cryptomarkt crashen door de Fed renteverlaging? De meeste investeerders dachten dat de markt nu groene cijfers zal zien, maar helaas is dit niet zo. De markt is aan het dalen. Zit er misschien zelfs een crash aan te komen? Een crash is een benaming die voor iedereen wat anders betekent. Gemiddeld wordt een crash als benaming gebruikt als een koers met 10% of meer daalt in 24 uur. Op dit moment is dit nog niet aan de orde, maar we zien wel dat alle koersen die op dit moment belangrijk zijn in het rood staan. Hierdoor kan er lichte paniek ontstaan bij kleine investeerders. Wanneer kleine investeerders in paniek raken, kan er een kettingreactie ontstaan. De eerste golf aan investeerders verkoopt dan na het besluit van de Fed. Vervolgens ziet een golf aan kleine investeerders dat er een groep andere investeerders de coins verkocht hebben. Hierdoor kunnen de onervaren investeerders besluiten om ook te verkopen, waardoor er weer een nieuwe daling in de koers zichtbaar is. Op die manier kan een coin steeds weer opnieuw dalen en kan er een crash op de algehele markt veroorzaakt worden. Daarom wordt er altijd geadviseerd om niet te handelen vanuit je emotie, maar te vertrouwen op de informatie die er beschikbaar is en op je eigen strategie. Gaat de cryptomarkt crashen in september 2025? Nu is het de vraag of dit op het moment ook aan de orde is. Op dit moment lijkt er geen sprake van een crash te zijn, maar een daling op de algehele markt. Het is mogelijk dat er later dit jaar een crash aan zit te komen. Maar het is onaannemelijk om er vanuit te gaan dit het rentebesluit van de Fed ervoor kan zorgen dat er in september 2025 een cryptomarkt crash plaatst vindt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash? is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Union
U$0.01428+3.60%
Solana
SOL$247.97+1.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,361.54+0.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 03:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance