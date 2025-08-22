Top Altcoin to Invest In as Ripple (XRP) Loses $3 Mark Again

As Ripple’s XRP slips below the $3 threshold once again, market attention is shifting toward emerging players driving fresh momentum in the crypto market. Among them, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming a standout, drawing investors with its unique approach to decentralized lending. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) currently stands at $0.035 in presale stage 6. 

In stage 7, it will be priced 14.29% higher at $0.04. Early backers who have already invested will be able to guarantee a minimum yield of 200% after the launch of MUTM to marketplace trade. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already raised in excess of $14.7 million in capital and has over 15500 investors already. While XRP’s price turbulence sparks uncertainty, the spotlight is increasingly turning to Mutuum Finance.

XRP Update: Holds Near $2.88 Amid Market Jitters

XRP is currently trading around $2.88, reflecting recent bearish pressure as the token slipped below key support levels and saw selling from large holders ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.  At the same time, broader macroeconomic shifts, especially around interest rate expectations, are weighing on sentiment. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Stage 6 Presale Currently Ongoing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in presale Phase 6. MUTM tokens are at a price of $0.035, a 16.17% boost over the previous phase.

Another 14% bounce in price will have it rise to $0.04 in phase 7. Presale has been progressing well up to now with over 15500 owners and over $14.7 million raised up to now, reflecting good and growing interest in the project.

DeFi Lending with a Highly Grown Dual-Model Framework

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a P2C and P2P lending protocol whereby customers can achieve wonderful yields while exercising ultimate control over capital. It’s an end-to-end DeFi platform built to the specific needs of customers and safer, more convenient, and more flexible than legacy lending products

US Dollar–Pegged Stablecoin

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is launching an overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum network. The project is also CertiK-audited and certified. In addition to investors’ dedication towards code base integrity and transparency, the audit ensures the project will actually develop a secure DeFi protocol.

The project also initiated a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program assisted by CertiK. Four vulnerability classes are going to be compensated as critical, major, minor and low.

Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway Rolled Out

Mutuum Finance has rolled out a  $100,000 giveaway to build its community. 10 investors stand a chance to be awarded $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. The giveaway, besides getting new investors, demonstrates the project’s willingness to go the extra mile in building a long-term community.

Mutuum Finance Aces 95.0 Trust Score on CertiK Audit

CertiK smart contract audit has deemed Mutuum Finance (MUTM) secure with a trust rating of 95.0/100. The project is giving a secure platform to make DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is connecting new lending capacity with the power of an ecosystem, and with a vision for a future of DeFi.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already attracted over 15,500 investors and raised more than $14.7 million. Presale stage 6 is live at $0.035, with stage 7 set to climb 14.29% to $0.04. Backed by a CertiK audit, a $95/100 trust score, a $50,000 bug bounty, and a $100,000 giveaway, the project is combining strong security with rapid adoption. With its dual lending model and USD-pegged stablecoin launch, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the top altcoins to watch as XRP struggles to hold key levels.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

