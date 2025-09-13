Top Altcoins to Buy as Solana Price Nears All-Time High

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/13 19:41
Solana
SOL$238.97-0.37%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006117-6.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.225-0.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Top Altcoins to Buy

The post Top Altcoins to Buy as Solana Price Nears All-Time High appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The cryptocurrency market is heating up as Solana (SOL) approaches its previous all-time high of $265. With Bitcoin dominance breaking down for the first time in three years and the Altcoin Season Index surging to 78, analysts say the rotation into altcoins has officially begun.

Altcoin Season Index

According to Michaël van de Poppe (Poppe):

The timing aligns with the Altcoin Season Index crossing 78, confirming that altseason has begun. Analyst BitBull adds:

Solana Price Nears ATH 

Solana is trading near $241, only 10% away from its ATH. Market analyst Virtual Bacon expects strong resistance at $260–$270:

While Solana remains a top performer, the real opportunity lies in the next wave of large-cap altcoins that are poised to follow.

Top Altcoins to Buy Right Now

Analysts stress that large-cap alts always lead altseason before smaller caps follow. Virtual Bacon explains:

As Solana nears resistance, rotation into other large-cap alts is the key play. Here are the top coins to watch:

1. Avalanche (AVAX)

Often dubbed a Solana competitor, AVAX historically rallies shortly after Solana. It just broke key resistance at $26 and is targeting $55 by year-end.

2. Sui (SUI)

Built with similar tech and investor backing as Solana, Sui is gaining traction. Analysts see it as one of the strongest catch-up plays during this rotation.

3. Aptos (APT)

From the same Facebook Libra team, Aptos is quietly advancing in tokenization and RWAs. With easy bridging from Solana and Sui ecosystems, Aptos could surprise as the next mover.

4. Chainlink (LINK)

With its leading role in RWA tokenization, LINK has strong upside potential. Virtual Bacon expects a run toward its previous ATH near $51.

5. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Meme coins are back in play, and DOGE has lagged behind. Its current valuation against Bitcoin suggests plenty of upside as liquidity rotates into memes.

6. Cardano (ADA)

Still undervalued compared to other majors, ADA remains a high-potential laggard. Historical cycles suggest it will eventually catch up once liquidity spreads.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.24+4.11%
Xai
XAI$0.05696+2.50%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.012721+9.47%
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.0000000319+9.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09594+1.27%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4746+2.37%
PANews2025/06/24 11:08
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01841-0.10%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
