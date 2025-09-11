The post Top Altcoins to Buy Before the FED’s September 17th Interest Rate Decision appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market is swinging with volatility as investors wait for the Federal Reserve’s September 17th policy meeting. With many expecting a FED interest rate cut, sentiment is split between fear and optimism. But within this uncertainty, analysts are pointing to four top altcoins that could outperform both before and after the decision.

Sui (SUI) Gains Momentum with Innovation

The Sui Network has quickly become one of the most active projects in 2025. Built by Mysten Labs, it has launched products like Seal for private on-chain data, Walrus for decentralized storage, and Deepbook for trading.

At the recent Sui RL event in Bali, co-founder Kostas Chalkas teased new products, including Hashi, a Bitcoin-related tool, and Swiss Snaps, a privacy-focused NFT platform.

SUI is trading around $3.56, and its DeFi ecosystem has already attracted billions in total value locked.

Cardano (ADA) Pushes Scalability and Privacy

Cardano remains a long-standing player in the top 10. Its founder, Charles Hoskinson, recently unveiled LEIOS, a new scaling solution.

The network is also running the Midnight privacy sidechain airdrop a move that has brought new users into the ecosystem. ADA trades at about $0.88, far from its all-time high, giving it potential upside.

Sei Network (SEI) Expands in Finance and Gaming

Sei Network is positioning itself as a leader in financial infrastructure, clearing over $5.5 billion in stablecoin volume daily. Data firm Nansen reported a record $1.53 billion in DEX trading volume in July.

Sei’s push into gaming is also notable, with 40% of its transactions tied to game activity. Meanwhile, Canary Capital has filed for a Sei staked ETF, a rare fund that includes staking rewards.

The SEI token is priced near $0.31, still below past highs.

Chainlink (LINK) Strengthens Its Core Role

As the dominant oracle network, Chainlink continues to power much of DeFi and stablecoin infrastructure. Its new Reserve Program has boosted long-term sustainability, while the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is being adopted across ecosystems.

A key milestone came when the U.S. Department of Commerce partnered with Chainlink to bring macroeconomic data on-chain.

LINK trades at $23.62, less than half its previous all-time high.

Market Awaits Powell’s Speech

If the FED interest rate cut materializes on September 17th, liquidity could flood back into risk-on assets like crypto. Historically, lower rates ease financial conditions, boosting investor appetite for both Bitcoin and altcoins.