Top Altcoins To Buy Now as Bitcoin Rotation Sparks Altseason

The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of rotation as Bitcoin cools after recent highs, with traders shifting their focus to Ethereum and mid-cap tokens. Analysts note the shift is a familiar pattern in the early stages of altcoin season, often marked by capital rotation from Bitcoin into Ethereum and, eventually, the wider market.
Ethereum’s position has been reinforced by steady ETF inflows, while speculation over potential Solana and XRP exchange-traded products is adding to investor enthusiasm. The combined factors, some analysts argue, could accelerate a broad-based rally across digital assets.
Crypto analyst Lark Davis says the current setup resembles the classic structure of a market cycle. Historically, Bitcoin rallies first, followed by Ethereum outperformance, before liquidity flows into mid- and small-cap tokens.
According to Davis, this rotation has already begun as Bitcoin dominance shows signs of peaking, signaling that capital is being redeployed into Ethereum.
Davis outlined a “playbook” for investors preparing for the next phase. Ethereum remains the primary trigger for a broader rally once it consistently outpaces Bitcoin. Solana, supported by ETF speculation and its expanding DeFi and NFT ecosystem, is positioned as a close contender. He also points to XRP, which could benefit if ETF speculation intensifies.
Beyond the major tokens, Davis highlights assets with reflexive economic structures, such as dYdX and Hyperliquid (Hype), both of which deploy buyback-and-burn mechanisms. Hyperliquid has already directed more than $1.3 billion of trading fees into buybacks, with dYdX, Jupiter, Raydium, and Chainlink pursuing similar strategies to bolster token demand.
Meme coins, often seen as speculative but highly liquid entry points for traders, also feature in his outlook. Recent rallies in tokens such as BONK, PENGU, and FART illustrate how retail-driven flows can ignite quickly in this sector.
Lastly, the emerging tokens in the AI and gaming sectors may capture capital as new themes emerge.
While altcoin seasons rarely begin abruptly, Davis says the current environment with ETF flows, shifting dominance metrics, and early signs of capital migration suggests one of the most active cycles in recent years could be taking shape.
Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and select mid-cap tokens may see major growth as altcoin season matures.
Focus on Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and promising mid-cap or thematic tokens with strong adoption.
Ethereum leads for potential, followed by Solana and XRP, supported by ETF flows and ecosystem growth.
High-risk emerging tokens in AI, gaming, or innovative DeFi projects could deliver outsized returns over time.