Top Altcoins to Watch as SEC Considers Retirement Plan Access

2025/09/24 00:24
US lawmakers have sent a letter urging the SEC to enforce President Trump’s August executive order, which directs regulators to open the $12.5T 401(k) retirement market to crypto assets.

If the executive order is carried out, nearly 90 million Americans will gain access to digital assets through their retirement accounts for the first time ever.

With total US retirement assets nearing $43.4T as of March 2025, even a small investment in crypto could lead to significant inflows into the asset class.

Meanwhile, SEC Chair Paul Atkins has indicated a shift away from former chair Gensler’s enforcement-focused approach, promising a more flexible regulatory stance.

This backdrop sets the stage for established crypto giants, as well as speculative presales that attract new demand. Three cryptocurrencies stand out from the pack: Ethereum ($ETH), Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), and Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

Ethereum ($ETH): The Blue-Chip Altcoin for Retirement

Ethereum is, and has long been, the foundation of decentralized finance (DeFi): supporting smart contracts, NFTs, and a large part of the Web3 economy.

Already an institutional favorite, $ETH has exposure to TradFi through CME futures, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, and multiple ETF applications.

Image showing the top 9 Ethereum ETFs by assets under management (AUM).

If the SEC proceeds with opening the $12.5T 401(k) market to crypto, Ethereum is in a strong position to become the leading retirement-grade crypto asset after Bitcoin. Even a small allocation of 1-2% from retirement accounts could result in billions of dollars of inflows.

For investors, $ETH offers a balance: much safer than speculative presale tokens but with greater upside potential than Bitcoin thanks to its innovation-driven ecosystem. It might not have the explosive potential of newer altcoins, but it’s one of the best risk-adjusted investments you can make in crypto.

For retirement savers, it provides diversification beyond traditional assets while giving exposure to the core of blockchain innovation.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): Speculative Alt for Growth

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as a next-generation, high-speed Layer 2 blockchain inspired by Bitcoin’s decentralization but optimized for scalability and transaction speed.

Long-term crypto users know that throughput has historically been a weakness for the Bitcoin network. $HYPER aims to address this problem and attract attention during the hype cycle that often occurs when major projects consolidate.

The project’s momentum is already growing: the presale is nearing a $20M milestone, showing that its story truly connects with many.

Bitcoin Hyper presale UI showing nearly $18M raised so far.

With US retirement policy opening the door to digital assets, speculative plays like $HYPER could experience increasing inflows as traders shift into higher-upside bets.

For investors, the perspective is clear: $HYPER might be riskier than blue-chip assets, but it provides much greater growth opportunities.

If the network gains real adoption, entering the project at a $20M valuation would be a great deal, and returns of 10x or more are definitely possible. In fact, similar Layer 2 projects for Ethereum have reached market caps of over $2B.

And as an added incentive, $HYPER offers staking returns of up to 65% APY. Combined with its current price of $0.012965 per token and its relatively small valuation, it’s a solid investment opportunity.

Join the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale while it’s still open!

Best Wallet ($BEST): Presale Positioned for Mainstream Adoption

Best Wallet ($BEST) is an AI-powered, multichain, self-custodial wallet designed to simplify peer-to-peer payments and DeFi for a smooth user experience.

With over $16M already raised in presale, $BEST tokens are now available at $0.25685 each, and stakers can earn up to 82% APY: a strong incentive for early adopters.

Beyond its secure, non-custodial wallet, $BEST holders enjoy governance rights, fee discounts, loyalty rewards, and early access to new presales – all directly within the app.

Image showing Best Wallet Token ($BEST) benefitsThis utility-focused model presents Best Wallet ($BEST) as more than simply a wallet: it’s a crypto-native gateway.

If retirement accounts start offering crypto allocations, all-in-one apps like Best Wallet will be highly sought after as investors look for safe, flexible ways to manage their crypto assets. From an investor’s perspective, $BEST is a speculative investment in the retail adoption surge that upcoming policy changes will likely trigger.

Think of it this way: if similar projects like Trust Wallet can reach market caps of over $500M despite having fewer features, then buying $BEST at $16M is a rare opportunity.

Check out the $BEST presale while the opportunity still lasts!

